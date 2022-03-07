BASEBALL
OSU baseball continues rise up national rankings — The Oregon State Beavers finally suffered their first loss of the season, but they didn’t lose any momentum in the college baseball national rankings. The Beavers on Monday continued to surge up college baseball ballots, moving as high as No. 4 in one poll while cementing their status as one of the best teams in the country in the six major national rankings. Oregon State (9-1) moved up to No. 6 in the USA Today Coaches Poll, No. 7 in the the D1Baseball.com Top 25, No. 8 in the Baseball America Top 25 and No. 9 in the Perfect Game Top 25. But the highest ranking came from the Collegiate Baseball Top 30 — college baseball’s oldest poll that dates to 1959 — which slotted the Beavers at No. 4. That was one spot higher than Pac-12 Conference rival Stanford, which is ranked ahead of the Beavers in every other poll, including as high as No. 2 in Baseball America. The Beavers continued their national rise by earning a series victory over UC Irvine, winning two of three games from the Anteaters at Goss Stadium.
Despite vitriol, MLB owners, locked-out players closing gap — For all the vitriol, Major League Baseball owners and locked-out players have closed the gap in recent weeks and are negotiating on similar frameworks for a new collective bargaining agreement. With the lockout in its 96th day Monday, the sides remained apart to various degrees on three of the most significant items: the luxury tax, pre-arbitration bonus pool and minimum salary. Openers on March 31 were among 91 games already canceled, and Commissioner Rob Manfred appeared to be on the verge of calling off more. In an industry where payrolls project to total in the $4 billion range, the percentage differences on some items do not appear to be insurmountable. The sides appear to be about $15 million apart on the minimum salary for this year, $20 million for 2023 and $25 million for 2024, each less than 1% of payrolls.
BASKETBALL
Brittney Griner's wife thanks fans for support after arrest — Brittney Griner's wife, Cherelle, has thanked everyone for their support of the WNBA star, who was arrested last month in Russia. Brittney Griner was detained at a Moscow airport after Russian authorities said a search of her luggage revealed vape cartridges. They were identified as containing oil derived from cannabis, which could carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. The 31-year-old Griner, one of the most recognizable players in women's basketball, has won two Olympic gold medals with the U.S., a WNBA championship with the Phoenix Mercury and a national championship at Baylor. She is a seven-time All-Star. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday the U.S. will provide assistance to any American citizen being held on foreign soil.
