Portland Trail Blazers’ Jusuf Nurkic (27) keeps the ball away from Boston Celtics’ Jaylen Brown (7) during the first half Jan. 21, 2022, in Boston. On Wednesday, Feb. 23, the Blazers announced that Nurkic will miss at least four weeks due to left foot plantar fascitis.
Blazers’ Nurkic out at least 4 weeks with nagging foot injury — The Portland Trail Blazers announced Wednesday that center Jusuf Nurkic will be sidelined for at least four weeks because of left foot plantar fasciitis. The team said the condition has been bothering Nurkic since September. He will be reevaluated after four weeks. Nuckic has started 56 games this season, averaging 15 points and 11.1 rebounds. He has 30 double-doubles. His injury is the latest to befall the Blazers, who have been without guard Damian Lillard since the start of the year because of an abdominal issue that required surgery. Forward Nassir Little underwent season-ending surgery earlier this month to repair a left shoulder tear. The Blazers (25-34) have won four straight heading into Thursday night’s game at home against the Golden State Warriors.
SOCCER
NWSL’s Portland Thorns to host preseason games in March — Fans of the Portland Thorns won’t have to wait long to see their team in action once again. The team announced Wednesday a three-game preseason slate scheduled for March 5-11 at Providence Park in Portland. The four-team tournament will include the Thorns, the U.S. Under-23 women’s national team, and the Chicago Red Stars and OL Reign of the National Women’s Soccer League. Portland’s first game in the tournament will be against the rival Reign at 5 p.m. Saturday, March 5. The Thorns will then face the U.S. U-23 team at 7:30 p.m. March 8. The third and final game of the tournament for Portland will be against Chicago at 7:30 p.m. March 11.
