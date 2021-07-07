FOOTBALL
Ducks’ Thibodeaux signs NIL deal with Nike’s Phil Knight, shoe designer Tinker Hatfield — As one of the top players in college football, it was only a matter of time before Kayvon Thibodeaux got in the name, image, and likeness (NIL) policy that’s making waves across the sport. The star Oregon Ducks defensive end announced Tuesday evening he would be collaborating with Nike co-founder/CEO Phil Knight and shoe designer Tinker Hatfield to design NFT virtual artwork. The listed rate is 0.045 Ethereum, which is a little over $100 in U.S. dollars. The partnership makes perfect sense considering Nike is the focal point of athletics for Oregon. Thibodeaux, in addition to being the former Pac-12 Defensive Freshman of the Year and First-Team All-Pac-12 selection, is widely considered to be one of the top prospects for next year’s NFL draft . On Tuesday, Thibodeaux also earned his second preseason All-American honor, as he was named a Sporting News preseason first team All-American.
BASKETBALL
Former Blazers star Stoudamire joins Celtics coaching staff — Former Portland Trail Blazers star Damon Stoudamire is making the coaching leap to the NBA. Stoudamire will be joining the Boston Celtics as an assistant for new head coach Ime Udoka, Jeff Goodman of Stadium reported on Wednesday. Stoudamire, 47, brings a wealth of coaching experience to Udoka’s staff . After playing 13 seasons in the NBA, he has been the head coach at the University of Pacific for the past five seasons and was the West Coast Conference Coach of the Year in 2019. He leaves the school with a record of 71-77, including a 32-19 mark the past two seasons. Stoudamire previously coached at the University of Arizona for two seasons as an assistant after starring for the Wildcats in college. Stoudamire and Udoka have had a long history together as they both grew up together in the Portland area.
CYCLING
Van Aert wins vaunted Ventoux stage at Tour de France; Pogacar retains lead — Winning the Ventoux stage at cycling’s biggest race is a rare and celebrated feat. No wonder a champion like Wout Van Aert, with multiple titles across the sport’s most prestigious events, felt like he posted his best victory ever after mastering the daunting and grueling mountain twice in the same day at the Tour de France on Wednesday. Van Aert triumphed following an unprecedented double ascent of the iconic mountain. The lively stage also gave a glimmer of hope to the rivals of race leader Tadej Pogacar that he can be taken off his perch, after the defending champion briefly got dropped on the second ascent but erased the deficit on the downhill to keep his yellow jersey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.