UO's Wright named to Paul Hornung Award watch list — Oregon’s Mykael Wright was named to his second preseason watch list. The Ducks cornerback is among 57 players named to the watch list for the Paul Hornung Award, which is given annually to the most versatile player in major college football by the Louisville Sports Commission. Previously named to the Thorpe Award watch list, Wright had 25 tackles and nine pass breakups as a first-year starter last season. An Oregon player has never won the Paul Hornung Award, which Alabama’s DeVonta Smith won last year.
SEC invites Oklahoma and Texas to join league in 2025 — Southeastern Conference university presidents voted Thursday to invite Texas and Oklahoma to the league and create a 16-team powerhouse on the field and at the bank. The latest step in a move that has potential to help reshape college sports came two days after Texas and Oklahoma requested to join the SEC in 2025. That’s when the schools’ media rights agreement with the Big 12 expires. SEC leaders voted unanimously to extend an invitation, effective July 1, 2025.
—Bulletin wire reports
