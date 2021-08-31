FOOTBALL
Pats cut Newton, clearing way for Jones to start — The Patriots released quarterback Cam Newton on Tuesday, clearing the way for rookie Mac Jones to open the season as New England's quarterback, according to a person with knowledge of the move. His release came hours before NFL teams are to reduce rosters to 53 players and brings an abrupt end to Newton's stay in New England. Newton went 7-8 as the starter in his first season since Tom Brady's departure to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. New England finished 7-9 for the year. Newton started each of New England’s three preseason games, but also missed five days of practice leading into Sunday’s exhibition finale against the New York Giants after a “misunderstanding” of NFL COVID-19 protocols. It required him to sit out a mandatory five-day waiting period for unvaccinated players after he attended an out-of-town doctor’s appointment. Meanwhile, Jones was impressive throughout training camp, displaying an ability to lead the offense down the field and bounce back from mistakes.
Bills propose 60,000-seat stadium by 2027 — The Buffalo Bills’ proposed new $1.4 billion stadium would include about 60,000 seats and 60 suites, The Associated Press has learned. The Bills’ proposal includes a timeline for construction with a completion date pegged for no later than 2027 based on how quickly a deal can be struck, a person with direct knowledge of the documents presented to state and county officials told the AP. The team’s current lease expires in July 2023 and would be extended until the new facility is opened, should the project be approved by the state of New York and Erie County. The proposed capacity is about 12,000 seats less than the Bills’ current facility, now called Highmark Stadium, which was built in 1973. The new venue would not include a roof, but it would be designed so that a majority of the seats would be protected from the elements, the person said.
BASKETBALL
US draws Mexico, Cuba, Puerto Rico for World Cup qualifying — USA Basketball will face Puerto Rico, Mexico and Cuba in the first round of qualifying for the 2023 Basketball World Cup. The Americans, who won a fourth consecutive Olympic gold medal in Tokyo but finished only seventh at the most recent Basketball World Cup two years ago, found out their qualifying opponents Tuesday when the draw was held at FIBA headquarters in Mies, Switzerland. It will also be the first major tournament for USA Basketball with Grant Hill as managing director. Hill is succeeding Jerry Colangelo in that role; Colangelo oversaw each of the last four Olympics for the U.S., helping assemble teams that won gold medals each time. The U.S. has won the World Cup five times, most recently in 2014.
RODEO
Bull rider killed in 'freak' accident' during competition — A Brazilian bull rider was killed Sunday when his spur got caught in a rope, pulling him under the bull, and the animal stepped on his chest in California, according to the Professional Bull Riders touring group. Amadeu Campos Silva, 22, was competing at a bull-riding Velocity Tour event at the Save Mart Center in Fresno, said Andrew Giangola, a spokesperson for Professional Bull Riders. He was pronounced dead at a hospital. Campos Silva lost his balance and his spur got stuck in the flank strap, which is wrapped around the bull's lower torso to encourage it to buck. In a “freak accident,” Campos Silva was pulled underneath the bull, which then stomped on his chest, Giangola said. The Fresno County coroner’s office confirmed Campos Silva’s death but has not yet determined the cause. Giangola said the bull, named “Classic Man,” will still be eligible for future events despite the tragedy. The bull was not at fault, he said.
—Bulletin wire reports
