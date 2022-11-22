Tiger Woods tips his hat to the crowd during a match between Serena Williams and Anett Kontaveit in the second round of the U.S. Open Aug. 31, in New York. Woods has won the Player Impact Program on the PGA Tour despite playing only three times. He is likely to play three unofficial events in December.
Tiger Woods is making a bigger impact off the course than on, and he was rewarded with a $15 million bonus from the PGA Tour’s Player Impact Program.
Woods won the award for the second straight year while playing slightly more often.
He was recovering from a car crash in 2021 and played only two rounds of the PNC Championship with his son, Charlie. This year, he played in three majors, making it to the weekend in two of them, finishing 72 holes only in the Masters.
Woods still ranked No. 1 in four of the five PIP categories. The exception was “TV Sponsor Exposure,” which is the length of time a player’s sponsor logos appear on the screen during weekend rounds. He played only three of those.
Rory McIlroy finished second, as reported by The Associated Press two weeks ago, and received a $12 million bonus. Jordan Spieth narrowly beat out Justin Thomas for third place — Spieth got $9 million, Thomas $7.5 million — with Jon Rahm ($6 million) in fifth.
Masters champion Scottie Scheffler was sixth ($5.5 million). The next four each received $5 million — Xander Schauffele, U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick, Will Zalatoris and Tony Finau.
FOOTBALL
NFLPA accuses teams of contract collusion
The NFL Players Association claims teams have colluded to avoid giving players fully guaranteed contracts.
The union filed the grievance last month, two people with knowledge of it, said on Tuesday. They spoke on condition of anonymity because it’s a legal matter. NFL general counsel Jeff Pash sent a memo informing teams of the union’s formal allegation on Oct. 20, one of the people said.
A league spokesman declined comment. The NFLPA didn’t immediately respond to messages.
The union claims owners and team executives agreed not to offer fully guaranteed deals after the Cleveland Browns gave Deshaun Watson a fully guaranteed $230 million, five-year contract in March. No player has received a fully guaranteed deal since Watson.
