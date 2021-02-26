WORLD CUP SKIING
Gut-Behrami grabs World Cup lead with downhill victory; Bend’s Ross 23rd — Coming off a performance that included two golds and three medals overall at the skiing world championships, Lara Gut-Behrami now has another title — overall World Cup leader. The Swiss skier won a downhill Friday when the regular circuit resumed, moving her ahead of Slovakian rival Petra Vlhova in the standings. Gut-Behrami finished a slim 0.02 seconds ahead of Ramona Siebenhofer on the sun-drenched Val di Fassa course. Recently crowned world champion Corinne Suter finished third, 0.26 behind, to gain precious points in her pursuit of downhill standings leader Sofia Goggia, who is out injured. Vlhova finished ninth and now trails Gut-Behrami by 29 points in the overall standings, which she had led since November. Bend’s Laurenne Ross finished 23rd, 1.92 seconds behind. It was Gut-Behrami’s 31st career World Cup victory .
FOOTBALL
Former Beaver Nall re-signs with Bears — The Chicago Bears have re-signed Ryan Nall, according to a report. The Bears running back and former Oregon State star signed for his third year with the team. Nall, 25, would have become an exclusive rights free agent at the official beginning of the 2021 season next month. Nall appeared in all 16 games in 2020, after playing sparingly in 2019. While Nall was on the field for just 68 snaps on offense, and he finished the year with eight receptions for 67 yards in 2020. Nall has become a valuable special teams player and was on the field for a career-high 294 snaps on special teams. Nall will face tough competition for more playing time at running back. The Bears have starter David Montgomery and change-of-pace backup Tarik Cohen. Artavis Pierce, another former Beaver, saw action as a rookie in five games during the 2020 season.
