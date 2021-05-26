SOCCER
Oregon State women’s coach resigning — Oregon State is searching for a women’s soccer coach as Matt Kagan resigned after a two-year run. The school announced that Kagan had resigned to pursue other opportunities. Nick Stirrett, who joined Kagan at OSU as an assistant coach in 2019, was promoted to interim head coach while school looks for a permanent replacement. Kagan left Mississippi State in 2019 to take over Oregon State’s program. Kagan had immediate success, as the Beavers went 11-6-2 during the 2019 season. The Beavers faltered during the 2020-21 season, going 4-11-1 overall and 2-9 in Pac-12 games this spring.
