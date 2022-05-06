Jason Day extends lead at Wells Fargo Championship — Jason Day shook his head vigorously after holing an 11-footer for birdie on his ninth hole at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm — not out of disgust, but to whip the excess water off his cap. For the rest of the round, Day shed the hat entirely. Whatever it took to get through a wet blanket of a day in the Wells Fargo Championship. Day expected a grind and got one, shooting a 3-under 67 in steady rain Friday to expand his lead to three shots. Going for his first victory in four years, the former No. 1 player was at 10-under 130 through two rounds. The rain didn’t stop for long in the afternoon as the scoring average at par-70 TPC Potomac ballooned to 72.6, three shots higher than Thursday. More rain, unseasonable cold and stronger wind were expected Saturday, followed by even colder temperatures Sunday. Max Homa was Day’s closest pursuer after a 66 put him at 7 under overall.
CYCLING
Van der Poel wins opening stage at Giro d’Italia — Dutch cyclist Mathieu van der Poel won the opening stage of the Giro d’Italia on Friday and claimed the race’s first pink jersey on his debut in the Italian grand tour. Van der Poel, who rides for Alpecin-Fenix, edged Eritrean cyclist Biniam Girmay at the end of a chaotic bunch sprint on the uphill finish to the citadel in Visegrád in the first of three stages in Hungary. He also won the Tour de France yellow jersey for six days after winning the second stage last year, in his only other grand tour. Pello Bilbao was third at the end of the undulating 121-mile route from Budapest. Caleb Ewan was fighting hard for the win but crashed with less than 200 meters remaining after touching Girmay’s back wheel.
