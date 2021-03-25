GOLF
Wie West struggles in LPGA return, and other golf notes — Michelle Wie West struggled through a round of 9-over 81 in her first tournament in nearly two years, while Inbee Park shot a 6-under 66 to take the first-round lead Thursday in the Kia Classic at Aviara. Park had a solid, bogey-free round in rainy, breezy conditions in the afternoon. Fellow South Korean Hyo Joo Kim was a stroke behind. The focus was on the 31-year-old Wie West in her first event since giving birth to daughter Makenna nine months ago. This is her first tournament since the Women’s PGA Championship in June 2019. On the PGA Tour, Bob MacIntyre of Scotland gave the world’s No. 1 player all he could handle in the Dell Technologies Match Play. In fact, Dustin Johnson had to rally just to escape with a tie. If both win their matches on Friday, they would face each other again in a sudden-death playoff. Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy kept his hopes alive by beating Lanto Griffin. McIlroy will still need some help to advance. Also on the PGA Tour, Stephan Jaeger rode an ace on the par-3 second hole in the opening round of the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship in the Dominican Republic to a 6-under 66 and a one-shot lead over Joel Dahmen and Andrew Yun.
