TENNIS
Djokovic now 17-0 in first-round matches at French Open — No. 1-ranked Novak Djokovic opened his quest for a 19th Grand Slam title and second in Paris by defeating Tennys Sandgren of the United States 6-2, 6-4, 6-2 in just under two hours on Tuesday night. Djokovic saved all six break points he faced and compiled a total of 33 winners in the last match of the clay-court tournament's first round. Djokovic will face Pablo Cuevas next. The match against Sandgren was in Court Philippe Chatrier as part of the new scheduled night sessions at the French Open. It was played without spectators in the stands, though, because of a 9 p.m. local curfew as part of COVID-19 restrictions.
BASKETBALL
AP source: Embiid doubtful for Game 5 with knee injury — Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid is doubtful for Game 5 because of a sore right knee. Embiid had an MRI on Tuesday and his status will be decided before Game 5 of Philadelphia's game against the Washington Wizards, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press. The Sixers lead the Wizards 3-1 in the first-round Eastern Conference series. Game 5 is Wednesday night. The NBA MVP finalist wound up on the floor behind the baseline after having his shot blocked by Washington’s Robin Lopez on a drive to the basket in the first quarter.
BASEBALL
Oregon baseball enters postseason in top 15 of major polls — Oregon baseball enters the NCAA Tournament ranked in the top 15 in the major polls. The Ducks (37-14, 20-10 Pac-12) are No. 9 in NCBWA, No. 10 in Collegiate Baseball and d1baseball, No. 12 in the USA Today coaches poll, and No. 13 in Baseball America after taking two of three against Cal last weekend. That’s in line with the same Nos. 9-14 last week. Oregon is the No. 14 national seed in the NCAA Tournament and opens regional play against Central Connecticut at 2 p.m. Friday at PK Park. Gonzaga and LSU are the two other teams in the Eugene regional.
MLB .236 batting average through May lowest since 1968 — The major league batting average rose slightly in May, though it remained at its lowest level in 53 years. Hitters batted .239 in May, up from .232 in April and the lowest average for May since .237 in 1972, the Elias Sports Bureau said Tuesday. The .236 average for the season through May 31 is the lowest since .229 in 1968 — the last season before the pitcher's mound was lowered from 15 inches to 10. May's .315 on-base percentage was up from .309 in April but the lowest for May since .314 in 2015. The .312 through May 31 is the lowest since .309 in 1972. In an era of dominance on home runs, slugging percentage did not decline as much. The .397 percentage in May was the lowest since .395 in 2014 and the .393 percentage for the season through May 31 was the lowest since .392 in 2014.
HOCKEY
U.S. wins group at world hockey, Canada reaches quarterfinals — Kevin Labanc and Conor Garland scored two goals apiece and the United States won its sixth straight game with a 4-2 victory over Italy in its final preliminary game at the world hockey championship on Tuesday. With the victory, the U.S. clinched first in Group B and will play Slovakia in the single-elimination quarterfinals, which start Thursday. Jake Oettinger made nine saves in winning for the third time in the tournament. Brian Boyle took over as captain with Justin Abdelkader sidelined with an injury. Italy lost all seven games in the tournament. Italian goaltender Davide Fadani made 39 saves. Finland, Germany and Canada also advanced in Group B. Russia, Switzerland, the Czech Republic and Slovakia advanced to the quarterfinals in Group A.
—Bulletin wire reports
