FOOTBALL
49ers to play 2 upcoming home games in Arizona — The San Francisco 49ers will play two home games in Arizona after new coronavirus regulations put in place by officials in Northern California forced the team to find a temporary new home. The 49ers (5-6) will host the Buffalo Bills next Monday night and Washington on Dec. 13 at State Farm Stadium, home of the Arizona Cardinals, because they won’t be able to practice or play games in their home in Santa Clara County for three weeks. The team said it will have information on practice arrangements later but it will likely need to look outside the area because the rules imposed by Santa Clara County will require the players to quarantine for 14 days any time they travel more than 150 miles. Niners CEO Jed York said the team had offers from San Diego and Arizona but playing at the Cardinals’ home proved to be the best option. He thanked Cardinals owner Michael Bidwell and the officials in Arizona for their help in ”these unprecedented times.”
Bengals rookie QB Burrow to have knee surgery this week — Cincinnati Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrow is expected to have surgery on his injured left knee this week, coach Zac Taylor said Monday. Burrow’s season ended Nov. 22 when he was sandwiched between two Washington pass-rushers and his leg was bent severely. The structural damage in his knee requires surgery and extensive rehabilitation. Taylor said he expects Burrow to be ready to play again at some point next season. “He’s just ready to get this process going and get healthy for next year,” said friend Sam Hubbard, a Bengals defensive end. “He’s about as positive and upbeat as you could be with the circumstances and the injury.” Burrow led LSU to the 2019 national championship and won the Heisman Trophy. He was the top overall draft pick by Cincinnati.
WSU-USC game moved to Sunday — Washington State’s upcoming game at USC has been pushed back two days in order to give Trojans players more time to come out of isolation or quarantine after entering COVID-19 protocol within the past two weeks. The Cougars (1-1) and Trojans (3-0) will now play Sunday at 6 p.m. at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on FS1, the Pac-12 Conference announced. Originally, the teams were supposed to kickoff at 6 p.m. Friday on FS1. According to a press release from WSU, “The game was moved to allow for the return of USC players who are in isolation due to COVID-19 positive tests or in quarantine as a result of contact tracing.”Both WSU and USC have encountered COVID-19 issues within the last month, but the Trojans’ outbreak was more recent and the schedule change indicates Clay Helton’s team either wouldn’t have been able to meet the Pac-12’s 53-man threshold, or the position requirements that mandate teams must have at least one scholarship quarterback, seven offensive linemen and seven defensive linemen available.
Vanderbilt women’s soccer player receives SEC football honor — The Southeastern Conference has named Vanderbilt kicker Sarah Fuller as the league’s co-special teams player of the week after she made history becoming the first woman to play in a Power 5 conference football game. Fuller shared the award Monday with Florida punt returner Kadarius Toney after the senior soccer player served as Vanderbilt’s primary kicker in a loss to Missouri. She sent a squib kick 30 yards that was covered at the Missouri 35 to open the second half in her only chance to kick. The Vanderbilt kicker became the third woman to play at the Football Bowl Subdivision level, joining Katie Hnida who was the first, scoring two extra points for New Mexico on Aug. 30, 2003, and April Goss who had an extra point for Kent State in 2015. Fuller is continuing to practice with Vanderbilt, which visits No. 11 Georgia on Saturday. Fuller helped Vanderbilt win the Southeastern Conference women’s soccer tournament title on Nov. 22.
BASKETBALL
OSU women’s game canceled — At the moment, anyway, Oregon State will have just one game under its belt when the No. 17 Beavers open Pac-12 play on Sunday. That’s because Monday’s game against Carroll College was canceled due to COVID-19 issues within the Fighting Saints’ program, Oregon State announced Monday morning. Oregon State was scheduled to face Utah inside Gill Coliseum on Friday in the first of a 22-game conference schedule. But that game has been postponed until Dec. 8. The Beavers will now host Colorado on Sunday in their conference opener. Colorado is scheduled to play at No. 10 Oregon on Friday.
