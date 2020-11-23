FOOTBALL
Oregon’s injured Noah Sewell ‘looks normal’ heading into game at Oregon State — Oregon middle linebacker Noah Sewell was back at practice on Monday after leaving last week’s game with an apparent lower right leg injury. “Noah looks good,” Oregon coach Mario Cristobal said Monday afternoon. “He practiced today and looks normal. Looks normal to me.” Sewell, a true freshman, was carted off the field with 5:24 to go in the third quarter during Oregon’s 38-35 win over UCLA with an apparent lower right leg injury. He later returned to the sideline in a walking boot and using a crutch. A 5-star recruit last year, Sewell quickly emerged as one of Oregon’s best defensive players this season. He has 13 tackles with three for loss including two sacks and forced a fumble during the first three games.
Oregon Ducks safety named Pac-12 defensive player of the week — Oregon safety Jordan Happle was recognized by the Pac-12 for his play in Saturday’s 38-35 win over UCLA. Happle, who had a career-high 11 tackles and a 58-yard interception return for a touchdown on the final play of the first half, was named Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week. The Boise State graduate transfer is one of six FBS players with at least 10 tackles and a pick-six in the same game this season. Happle is the first Duck to have double-digit tackles and a pick-six in the same game since John Boyett at Arizona State in 2010 and the first Pac-12 player to do so since 2018. His pick-six was Oregon’s longest interception return for a touchdown since 2017 and the longest at Autzen Stadium by a Duck since 2011.
Oregon State’s Jermar Jefferson, Jesiah Irish honored — Oregon State landed two Pac-12 football player of the week honors from Saturday’s 31-27 win over California. Junior running back Jermar Jefferson was honored as offensive player of the week, while redshirt sophomore receiver Jesiah Irish earned special teams player of the week. Jefferson ran 18 times for 196 yards and a touchdown against California. Currently the Pac-12’s leading rusher with 449 yards, Jefferson ran 75 yards on the game’s opening offensive play, then sealed the win with a 65-yard run. Jefferson started the 2020 season with three consecutive 100-yard rushing performances, the first Beaver to do that since Steven Jackson in 2003. Irish was tabbed for special teams after his fourth-quarter blocked punt set up Oregon State’s game-winning touchdown. Irish came up the middle and leaped over a blocker to get a hand on the punt, setting up the Beavers at the Cal 14 with 5 minutes remaining.
Seahawks place Olsen on IR, sign Harrison to active roster — The Seahawks placed veteran tight end Greg Olsen on injured reserve Monday after he suffered a torn plantar fascia in his left foot in Seattle’s game against Arizona. Seattle elevated defensive tackle Damon “Snacks” Harrison to the active roster to take Olsen’s spot. Harrison had been added off the practice squad for the previous two games and was expected to be added to the active roster this week. Olsen was injured in the fourth quarter of Seattle’s 28-21 win over the Cardinals on Thursday. It was a non-contact injury and Olsen went down immediately. Coach Pete Carroll said after the game that the typical recovery time is four to six weeks, meaning there is a chance Olsen could return for the postseason should the Seahawks get there. Olsen had 23 receptions for 224 yards and one touchdown 10 games into his first season with the Seahawks.
BASKETBALL
Oregon men’s basketball game postponed — The men’s basketball game between Eastern Washington and Oregon scheduled for Wednesday in Eugene has been postponed. The decision was made due to concerns about EWU having enough scholarship players available for the game as a result of both positive student-athlete COVID-19 cases and the resulting isolation policies of additional student-athletes under contract tracing protocols. “We were very much looking forward to opening our season on Wednesday, so it’s disappointing for our fans and student-athletes from that standpoint,” said Oregon coach Dana Altman. “But the top priority is student-athlete safety, and we certainly respect and understand Eastern’s decision .” The game may be rescheduled at a later date.
Portland Trail Blazers re-sign Carmelo Anthony — The Portland Trail Blazers have re-signed 10-time All-Star Carmelo Anthony. Anthony, a 17-year NBA veteran, averaged 15.4 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 58 games with the Blazers this season. He signed with Portland last November after being out of the game for a year. Anthony has 26,446 career points, ranking him 15th on the NBA’s career list. Over the span of his career, he has averaged 23.6 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists. He was also on four Olympic teams. Anthony played seven-plus seasons for the Nuggets before being traded in 2011 to the New York Knicks, where he spent six-plus seasons.
