FOOTBALL
Cowboys, QB Prescott finally have agreement on new contract — The Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott have finally agreed on a contract two years after negotiations first started with the star quarterback. According to ESPN, the deal is for four years and $160 million, including $126 million guaranteed. Prescott’s signing bonus is $66 million, the highest in NFL history, a source told ESPN. The deal comes a day before a deadline to put the franchise tag on Prescott for a second straight year . Prescott played on a $31.4 million franchise tag in 2020 before his season ended with a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle in Week 5.
BASKETBALL
Oregon men’s basketball finishes outside AP top 25 — Oregon finished the regular season just outside the AP top 25. Despite winning 10 of their last 11 games to repeat as Pac-12 regular season champs, the Ducks (19-5, 14-4 Pac-12) received 67 points and are 27th overall in the AP poll, up from 15 points and 32nd last week following wins over Arizona, UCLA and Oregon State. Colorado is No. 23 and USC is No. 24 in the AP poll. Oregon plays the winner of Arizona State and Washington State in the Pac-12 tournament quarterfinals on Thursday (11:30 a.m.) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
BASEBALL
Oregon State continues march up the rankings — The Beavers moved up to No. 16 in the USA Today Coaches Poll and the D1Baseball.com Top 25, and No. 17 in the Collegiate Baseball Top 30. They also debuted at No. 17 in the Baseball America Top 25 and No. 21 in the Perfect Game Top 25. The rise up the rankings is a fitting reward for a team riding a 10-game winning streak, the program’s longest since it won the first 10 games of the 2019 season. The Beavers (10-1) extended the streak in dramatic fashion on Saturday, using a walk-off single from Jacob Melton in the bottom of the ninth inning to beat the Cougars 4-3 and sweep the three-game series.
Cubs, Sox to let some fans into stands as COVID numbers fall — After a season of mostly empty ballparks in Chicago, the famed marquee at Wrigley Field said it all. “Welcome home, Cubs fans,” it read. Thousands of masked fans of the Cubs and White Sox will get to see their teams play in person beginning on opening day, Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Monday. Each team will be limited to 20% capacity.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
Blachowicz, Nunes defend titles at UFC 259 — Jan Blachowicz defended his UFC light heavyweight title with a unanimous decision over the previously unbeaten Israel Adesanya at UFC 259 on Saturday night, thwarting the reigning middleweight champ’s bid to claim a second belt. Two-division champion Amanda Nunes defended her featherweight belt, beating Megan Anderson by submission 2:03 into the first round at the Apex gym on the UFC’s corporate campus. Aljamain Sterling won the bantamweight title when Petr Yan was disqualified for an illegal knee strike in the fourth round.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.