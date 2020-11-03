BASKETBALL
Nancy Darsch, former Ohio State and WNBA coach, dies at 68 — Nancy Darsch, who guided the Ohio State women's basketball team to the 1993 title game and went on to coach in the WNBA, has died. She was 68. She had Parkinson's disease and died Monday in her hometown of Plymouth, Massachusetts. Brian Agler, who coached with her at Seattle in the WNBA, said Darsch's family informed him of her death. Darsch started her college coaching career as an assistant at Tennessee under the great Pat Summitt. Darsch led the Buckeyes for 12 years, from 1985 to 1997, compiling a 234-125 record and making seven appearances in the NCAA Tournament. Ohio State went 28-4 in during the 1992-93 season and lost to Texas Tech, 84-82, in the NCAA championship game.
FOOTBALL
Broncos GM Elway, team president Ellis positive for COVID-19 — The novel coronavirus has reached the highest levels of the Denver Broncos organization with general manager John Elway and team president Joe Ellis testing positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. The Broncos said in a statement that both Elway and Ellis have minor symptoms but are "doing well' and will continue to work from home and in self-isolation and participate in virtual meetings while their health is monitored. The team said contract tracing measures show that no players or coaches came into close contact with either Elway or Ellis recently. The Broncos have had three assistant coaches go under the league's COVID-19 protocols — Curtis Modkins, Mike Munchak and Ed Donatell — in addition to right guard Graham Glasgow. Others at the team's headquarters also have been infected by COVID-19 in recent weeks.
McLeod and Eagles teammates ride bus, encourage voters — Philadelphia Eagles safety Rodney McLeod and several of his teammates rode on a double-decker bus and encouraged people to vote as they traveled throughout the city on Tuesday. Using megaphones to address crowds along several routes, McLeod and his teammates emphasized the importance of voting and reminded everyone to wear masks to protect themselves from COVID-19. “It has been amazing to see how excited and prideful everyone is about voting,” McLeod said. “When they see the bus and give us a thumbs-up that they voted, we are confident that change is going to come.” Defensive backs Darius Slay, Jalen Mills, Avonte Maddox, Grayland Arnold and Elijah Riley, wide receiver Greg Ward, tight end Dallas Goedert, tackle Jordan Mailata and backup quarterback Jalen Hurts joined McLeod on the bus. “Go out there and vote. Make your voice be heard,” Hurts shouted to the crowd.
The Seahawks reportedly are releasing fan favorite Luke Willson — Clearing out a logjam at the tight-end position, the Seahawks released veteran Luke Willson on Tuesday, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Willson was drafted by Seattle in the fifth round in 2013 and part of the team's Super Bowl champion squad that year, emerging as a fan favorite along the way with an outgoing personality and helping coin the Techno Thursday practice theme. Willson, though, may remain with the team on the 16-man practice squad as players with any level of experience are now eligible, so this may not necessarily be the end for Willson in Seattle, but just a different role for the time being. After spending a year in Detroit in 2018, Willson returned to the Seahawks in 2019 and then made the team again this year in fall camp after re-signing as a free agent.
SOCCER
Maradona to undergo surgery for possible bleeding on brain — Diego Maradona will undergo surgery Tuesday because of possible bleeding on his brain, his personal doctor said. “He is awake, understands everything and agrees with the intervention,” Dr. Leopoldo Luque told journalists. Maradona has a subdural hematoma, which is an accumulation of blood between a membrane and his brain, said Luque, a neurologist. He said the problem likely was caused by an accident, but Maradona said he doesn't remember the event. The 1986 World Cup champion was transported to Olivos Clinic in La Plata, south of Buenos Aires. If the surgery is successful, Maradona could go home after 48 hours, his doctor said. Donato Villani, the head of the Argentine national team's medical staff, told TV channel TyC Sports that such a surgery normally goes well, "but it is different with Diego," citing Maradona's past treatment for cardiac problems and his use of drugs and alcohol. Maradona was admitted to the Ipensa Clinic with signs of depression on Monday, three days after his 60th birthday.
