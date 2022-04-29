On The Fringe Golf

Team USA captain Steve Stricker poses with the trophy after the Ryder Cup matches at the Whistling Straits Golf Course Sept. 26, 2021, in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. Stricker returned to competition Friday on the PGA Tour Champions after a mysterious virus hospitalized him late last year and posted a 5-under 67 in his first round to share the early lead.

 Ashley Landis/AP file

Stricker returns to action and shares early lead at Tour Champions event — Steve Stricker played his first round in 201 days and it seemed as though he was healthy as ever, opening with a 5-under 67 on Friday to share the lead in the Insperity Invitational on the PGA Tour Champions. Stricker dropped only one shot on a windy day at The Woodlands and was tied with Steven Alker and Ernie Els, who drove into a hazard and took bogey on the final hole. Stricker, captain of the winning U.S. Ryder Cup team at Whistling Straits last year, went through a health scare six months ago that left him hospitalized for nearly two weeks and caused him to lose 25 pounds. It was his first time playing since he tied for seventh on Oct. 10 at the Furyk & Friends Invitational in Florida.

— Bulletin wire reports

