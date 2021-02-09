ALPINE SKIING
Start of worlds delayed to Thursday — The start of the skiing world championships has been pushed back to Thursday. Organizers say the women’s super-G will open the competition. It will be followed by the men’s super-G the same day. Heavy snow, fog and a bad forecast wiped out the races that were scheduled for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. More snow is in the forecast for Wednesday.
FOOTBALL
Super Bowl reaches game’s smallest TV audience since 2006 — The pandemic-era Super Bowl between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs reached the big game’s smallest television audience since 2006. An estimated 92 million people tuned in across the country to watch the Bucs’ 31-9 victory, the Nielsen company said Tuesday. Add in a record number of people who streamed the game online and CBS said the total audience was 96.4 million. The New England-Seattle Super Bowl in 2015 was the most-watched game with 114.4 million viewers.
BASKETBALL
Wolves’ Beasley gets 120-day sentence for gun threat — Minnesota Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley was sentenced Tuesday to 120 days in jail after pleading guilty to a felony charge of threats of violence for pointing a rifle at a family outside his home last fall. The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office announced that Beasley can serve his stay in the workhouse after the conclusion of his NBA season, setting a tentative report date for May 26.
BASEBALL
MLB players to wear electronic tracers, face discipline — Major League Baseball players, on-field staff and non-playing personnel who require access to them at ballparks must wear electronic tracing wristbands from the start of spring training and face discipline for violations. Players will be encouraged to get vaccines but are not required to get them. That was part of upgraded health protocols agreed to by Major League Baseball and the players’ association to deal with the novel coronavirus pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.