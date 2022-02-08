BASEBALL
Prosecutors won't file charges against Dodgers pitcher Bauer — Los Angeles prosecutors won't charge Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer for allegedly beating and sexually abusing a San Diego woman he met through social media. Prosecutors were unable to prove the San Diego woman’s accusations beyond a reasonable doubt, according to the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office on Tuesday. Bauer, 31, was placed on paid leave on July 2 under the players' union and Major League Baseball’s joint domestic violence and sexual assault policy after the woman said he choked her into unconsciousness, punched her repeatedly and had anal sex with her without her consent during two sexual encounters. Bauer has said through representatives that everything that happened between the two was “wholly consensual.”
BASKETBALL
Pacers deal All-Star Sabonis to Kings in 6-player trade — The Indiana Pacers will look completely different when they return home later this week while Sacramento Kings are getting a All-Star. The two teams agreed to a six-player trade Tuesday that will send star forward Domantas Sabonis to Sacramento and emerging point guard Tyrese Haliburton to the Pacers, a person with direct knowledge of the details told The Associated Press. The Kings will get Justin Holiday, Jeremy Lamb and a second-round draft pick in addition to Sabonis. Indiana is adding Haliburton, Buddy Hield and Tristan Thompson, the person told AP. Sabonis gives the Kings an immediate upgrade in the paint. He averages 18.9 points, 12.1 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game.
SLED-DOG RACING
Moose attacks Iditarod rookie's sled team, injures 4 dogs — A large bull moose spent more than an hour stomping on the sled dog team of a rookie Iditarod musher in the wilds of Alaska last week — and the attack didn't end even after Bridgett Watkins emptied her gun into the animal. She said on Facebook Friday that the moose, after seriously injuring four of her dogs, wouldn't leave and that the ordeal stopped only after she called friends for help and one showed up with a larger caliber gun and killed the moose. “This has been the most horrific past 24 hours of my life,” she posted after the Thursday moose attack on the Salcha River trail system near Fairbanks. Watkins wrote that the attack happened while she was on a 52-mile training run for the nearly 1,000-mile Iditarod, which starts March 5 in Anchorage.
COLLEGE SPORTS
College athlete group files complaint, seeks employee status — An advocacy group filed a complaint with the National Labor Relations Board on Tuesday, the latest step in a push to give employee status to college athletes and afford them the right to competitive pay, collective bargaining and other benefits and protections. The National College Players Association filed the unfair labor practice charges against the NCAA, Pac-12 Conference, UCLA and the University of Southern California as single and joint employers of Bowl Subdivision football players and Division I men’s and women's basketball players. The NCPA's move comes about four months after the NLRB's general counsel, Jennifer Abruzzo, wrote in a memo to NLRB field offices that in her view college athletes who earn millions for their schools are employees.
—Bulletin wire reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.