Chicago Sky's Candace Parker (3) shoots while being fouled by Connecticut Sun's DeWanna Bonner (24) during the first half of Game 4 of a WNBA playoff semifinal Wednesday night in Chicago. The Sky won 79-69 to advance to the WNBA Finals for the second time in franchise history.
Chicago advances to WNBA finals; Las Vegas forces fifth game in semis — Courtney Vandersloot and the Chicago Sky are back in the WNBA Finals for the first time since 2014 . Vandersloot scored 19 points and Kahleah Copper added 18 to help the Sky beat the top-seeded Connecticut Sun 79-69 on Wednesday night. Parker, who returned home to Chicago this season after spending the first 13 years of her career in Los Angeles, finished with 17 points, nine rebounds and seven assists. Jonquel Jones led the way for the Sun with 25 points and 11 rebounds. Also Wednesday night, Chelsea Gray scored 22 points and the Las Vegas Aces used a massive third-quarter run to beat the Phoenix Mercury 93-76 , evening the semifinal series at 2-all. A’ja Wilson bounced back from a shaky Game 3 with 15 points and 12 rebounds. Phoenix had to play without guard Sophie Cunningham due to a calf strain, then lost guard Kia Nurse to a right knee injury 39 seconds into the game. The decisive Game 5 is Friday at 6 p.m. The WNBA Finals begin Sunday.
Los Angeles’ Staples Center exempt from new city ordinance regarding vaccination status — When Los Angeles’ new city ordinance requiring proof of vaccination to enter a wide range of indoor venues takes effect in November, those rules won’t apply at Staples Center, city and arena officials said, because a health order previously issued by the county covers the home of the NHL’s Kings and NBA’s Lakers and Clippers. Currently, guests 2 or older entering the arena must provide either proof of being fully vaccinated or a negative COVID-19 test result from the previous 72 hours. That will continue to be the case, even after the city’s vaccine ordinance takes hold. Guests must also continue to wear approved face coverings when not eating or drinking. The NBA has maintained a position that teams must comply with their local laws. As with sweeping vaccine mandates recently put in place New York and San Francisco, Los Angeles’ ordinance, which was passed by the City Council on Wednesday, exempts “non-resident performers” from providing proof of vaccination while performing or competing indoors in the city. An unvaccinated, opposing NBA player could still play against the Lakers and the Clippers at Staples Center.
