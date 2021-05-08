TENNIS
Sabalenka tops Barty to claim Madrid Open women’s title — Aryna Sabalenka defeated top-ranked Ash Barty 6-0, 3-6, 6-4 on Saturday for her 10th WTA title — and first on clay. In the men’s final on Sunday, 2018 champion Alexander Zverev will face eighth-seeded Matteo Berrettini. Sabalenka’s victory will move the Belarus player to No. 4 in the world next week. It was the second title for Sabalenka this year after winning the season-opener in Abu Dhabi. In the men’s semifinals, Alexander Zverev followed his triumph over Rafael Nadal with a win over Dominic Thiem to reach another Madrid Open final (he won in 2018). He will face Matteo Berrettini, who beat Casper Ruud 6-4, 6-4.
FOOTBALL
South Dakota St., Sam Houston St. advance to FCS title game — Jequez Ezzard’s catch-and-run for a touchdown and punt return for a score were among two of three touchdowns Sam Houston State scored in the last 2½ minutes of the third quarter en route to a 38-35 comeback win against James Madison on Saturday in an FCS semifinal. The second-seeded Bearkats (9-0) advance to the FCS title game to face No. 1-seed South Dakota State (8-1) on May 16 in Frisco, Texas. It’s the Bearkats’ first trip to the title game since losing in 2012 to North Dakota State. In the earlier semifinal, Mark Gronowski passed for two touchdowns and caught a 24-yard TD pass from Pierre Strong Jr. to help top-seeded South Dakota State beat Delaware 33-3. South Dakota State, in its ninth consecutive FCS playoffs appearance, advanced to the championship game for the first time in program history.
GOLF
McIlroy in hunt at Wells Fargo Championship — Golf hasn’t had this much noise, this much energy, since before the COVID-19 pandemic. Maybe it’s just a coincidence that Rory McIlroy is right back in the thick of it at the Wells Fargo Championship. “It was buzzy, that atmosphere,” McIlroy said after a 3-under 68 left him two shots behind Keith Mitchell. The tournament was allowed 30% capacity, whatever that is on a sprawling golf course. Only a small majority of them are wearing masks, making it sound even louder. Mitchell avoided the mistakes that slowed McIlroy and Gary Woodland, and closed out a bogey-free 66 for a two-shot lead over both of them.
