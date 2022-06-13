TRACK AND FIELD
Eagles WR and former UO player Allen runs third-fastest 110 hurdles time ever — Eagles wide receiver Devon Allen ran the third-fastest 110-meter hurdles time in history on Sunday, crossing the finish line with a blistering time of 12.84 seconds a the USATF NYC Grand Prix. Allen finished just four-hundredths of a second off the world record of 12.80 seconds, set by Aries Merritt in 2012. The 27-year-old beat Tokyo silver medalist Grant Holloway, who has the second-fastest time ever in the 110m hurdles (12.81), to win the event. “I thought I could break the record today,” Allen told NBC Sports Philadelphia. “Clean up a few things, and four hundredths of a second is four thousandths of a second per hurdle, which is so small. Going to have to wait for another race.” The Eagles signed Allen, who played college football at Oregon from 2013-16 and competed in the Ducks’ pro day in April, to a three-year contract on April 8. In three years with Oregon, Allen compiled 54 catches for 919 yards and eight touchdowns in 23 games. He also missed time after suffering two ACL tears.
BASKETBALL
Former Oregon men’s team signee Dior Johnson commits to Pittsburgh — Former Oregon men’s basketball signee Dior Johnson is headed to the ACC. Johnson, a four-star point guard who signed with the Ducks in November and was released from his national letter of intent last week, committed to Pittsburgh on Monday. He chose the Panthers over Washington State and Mississippi State. The No. 7 point guard and No. 37 overall prospect in the class of 2022 in the 247Sports Composite, Johnson committed to Oregon in June 2021. At one time he was a five-star prospect, the No. 1 ranked point guard and No. 13 player in the class.
State Department officials meet with Griner’s WNBA team — State Department officials met Monday with members of Brittney Griner’s WNBA team about the Phoenix Mercury star’s monthslong detention in Russia and the Biden administration’s efforts to secure her release. The State Department confirmed the meeting, which involved officials from its specialized office that advocates for hostages and wrongfully detained Americans. “There is a lot involved in getting her back home and safe, they’re working relentlessly,” Mercury star Diana Taurasi said after the meeting in a release from the Mercury. “We’re here to do whatever we can to amplify and keep BG at the forefront, which is more important than any basketball game and anything else that’s going on in our lives. We want BG to come home as soon as possible — it’s number one on our list. The administration has previously said that it’s working to bring Griner and another American, Michigan corporate security executive Paul Whelan, home from Russia. Griner was detained on Feb. 17 at an airport in Russia after authorities there said a search of her bag revealed vape cartridges containing a cannabis derivative. In May, the State Department reclassified Griner as wrongfully detained and transferred oversight of her case to the State Department Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs, or SPEHA.
SOFTBALL
Inaugural Pac-12 softball tournament to be held at Arizona — The inaugural Pac-12 softball tournament championship will be held at Arizona. The conference announced Hillenbrand Stadium will serve as the host site for its first softball tournament, which will take place May 10-13, 2023. The tournament will begin with the eighth- and ninth-place teams in a play-in game, followed by a single-elimination tournament over the following three days. The winner will receive the Pac-12’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. Built in 1993, Hillenbrand Stadium underwent an $8 million renovation prior to the 2019 season. UA had 74,028 fans attend 34 games in 2022, second-most in the country in total and average attendance.
