GOLF

Niemann breaks 36-hole Genesis record, leads by 2 — Joaquin Niemann was playing so well and having so much fun in the opening round at Riviera that he didn’t want to stop playing. He returned Friday morning and nothing changed except his place in the record book. Niemann started eagle-birdie and kept right on going until he had another 63 to shatter the 36-hole record in the Genesis Invitational. All it got him was a two-shot lead going into the weekend. Niemann was at 16-under 126, which broke the previous record set about 20 minutes earlier by Cameron Young, a 24-year-old PGA Tour rookie who birdied his last four holes for a 62. Young was at 128. Justin Thomas was another three strokes behind after a 64, while Adam Scott and Jordan Spieth were at 9-under.

BASKETBALL

Former Spurs star Ginobili headlines Hall of Fame finalists — Manu Ginobili, a four-time NBA champion who spent his entire career with the San Antonio Spurs, headlines this year’s group of finalists for induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. Ginobili was one of 11 finalists announced Friday as part of All-Star Weekend events. Former All-Star players Michael Cooper, Tim Hardaway and Marques Johnson will also be voted on for possible induction along with NBA coach George Karl and WNBA stars Swin Cash and Lindsay Whalen. West Virginia coach Bob Huggins also is up for induction along with Old Dominion and WNBA coach Marianne Stanley, longtime NBA referee Hugh Evans and Texas high school coach Leta Andrews.

