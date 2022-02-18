Joaquin Niemann tees off on the 17th hole during the second round of the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles. Niemann fired a second straight 8-under 63 to break the 36-hole tournament record and grab a two-shot lead heading into the weekend.
Cameron Young hits his approach shot on the 17th hole during the second round of the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles. Young fired a 9-under 62 to jump into second place, two shots back of Joaquin Niemann.
Jordan Spieth watches his second shot on the second hole during the second round of the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles. Spieth shot a 4-under 67 and was seven strokes back of leader Joaquin Niemann.
San Antonio Spurs' Manu Ginobili reacts after scoring against the Phoenix Suns during the second half Jan. 5, 2018, in San Antonio. Ginobili, a four-time NBA champion who spent his entire career with the Spurs, headlines this year's group of finalists for induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. Finalists were announced Friday, Feb. 18, 2022.
Seattle Storm's Swin Cash reacts to a 3-point shot by a teammate against the Atlanta Dream during Game 2 of the WNBA finals Sept. 14, 2010, in Seattle. Cash is among this year's group of finalists for induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. Finalists were announced Friday, Feb. 18, 2022.
Miami Heat's Tim Hardaway defends against a shot by Los Angeles Lakers' Nick Van Exel at the Forum in Inglewood, California, Jan. 10, 1997. Hardaway is among this year's group of finalists for induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. Finalists were announced Friday, Feb. 18, 2022.
Ryan Kang/AP
Ryan Kang/AP
Ryan Kang/AP
Ryan Kang/AP
Eric Gay/AP file
Elaine Thompson/AP file
Niemann breaks 36-hole Genesis record, leads by 2 — Joaquin Niemann was playing so well and having so much fun in the opening round at Riviera that he didn’t want to stop playing. He returned Friday morning and nothing changed except his place in the record book. Niemann started eagle-birdie and kept right on going until he had another 63 to shatter the 36-hole record in the Genesis Invitational. All it got him was a two-shot lead going into the weekend. Niemann was at 16-under 126, which broke the previous record set about 20 minutes earlier by Cameron Young, a 24-year-old PGA Tour rookie who birdied his last four holes for a 62. Young was at 128. Justin Thomas was another three strokes behind after a 64, while Adam Scott and Jordan Spieth were at 9-under.
Former Spurs star Ginobili headlines Hall of Fame finalists — Manu Ginobili, a four-time NBA champion who spent his entire career with the San Antonio Spurs, headlines this year’s group of finalists for induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. Ginobili was one of 11 finalists announced Friday as part of All-Star Weekend events. Former All-Star players Michael Cooper, Tim Hardaway and Marques Johnson will also be voted on for possible induction along with NBA coach George Karl and WNBA stars Swin Cash and Lindsay Whalen. West Virginia coach Bob Huggins also is up for induction along with Old Dominion and WNBA coach Marianne Stanley, longtime NBA referee Hugh Evans and Texas high school coach Leta Andrews.
