Xander Schauffele watches his shot on the eighth hole during Friday's second round of the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut. Schauffele shot a second straight 7-under 63 to take a five-shot advantage.

Schauffele on fire through 2 rounds at PGA Tour's Travelers — Xander Schauffele shot his second straight 7-under 63 on Friday to take a five-stroke lead in the Travelers Championship. The Olympic champion shot a 31 on the front nine at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut, with four birdies, then had a 32 on the back, making birdies on 11, 14 and 17. He is the only player in the tournament without a bogey. His closest call came at the par-3 16th, where his tee shot found the rough behind a greenside bunker. Kevin Kisner (64), Nick Hardy (64), defending champion Harris English (65), Cam Davis (66) and Patrick Cantlay (67) were tied for second at 9 under. First-round leaders Rory McIlroy and J.T. Poston followed opening 62s with 70s to drop six strokes back.

Texas' Ivan Melendez wins Golden Spikes Award as top amateur player — Texas infielder Ivan Melendez was named the 2022 Golden Spikes Award winner Friday as the top amateur baseball player in the U.S. The 22-year-old redshirt junior helped the Longhorns reach the College World Series, where they were eliminated with losses to Notre Dame and Texas A&M. He led Texas with a .387 average and topped the nation with 32 homers and 94 RBIs. Melendez was voted Big 12 Player of the Year after leading the conference with a .421 batting average 28 homers and 85 RBIs.

Judge, Yankees agree to contract, avoid arbitration — Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees avoided an arbitration hearing Friday by agreeing to a $19 million, one-year contract, a deal that leaves the slugger on track to become a free agent after the World Series. Unable to agree to a long-term deal in talks that ended on opening day, the sides split the difference between the proposed arbitration figures they exchanged on March 22: $21 million by Judge and $17 million by the Yankees. Judge can make an additional $500,000 in award bonuses: $250,000 for MVP and $250,000 for World Series MVP. Telephone talks resumed this week, and the sides reached the deal just before they were to exchange written evidence they intended to present during a Zoom hearing before a three-person panel scheduled to start at noon EDT.

