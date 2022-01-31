Oregon women remain at No. 19 in latest AP Top 25 — The Oregon women’s basketball team remains in the exact same position in this week’s AP Top 25 poll. Oregon (13-5, 6-1 Pac-12) is 19th the latest top 25 ranking, a week after returning to the poll for the first time nearly two months. South Carolina remains at the top of the AP Top 25 followed by Stanford, NC State, Louisville and Indiana. The Ducks are currently on a seven-game winning streak, which includes a dominant 80-48 victory against USC on Sunday. Now Oregon will have to endure a grueling week that includes three games in six days. On Tuesday, the Ducks will play a rescheduled game against Arizona State at Matthew Knight Arena. Oregon then will head to the Grand Canyon State this weekend in a rematch against No. 8 Arizona Friday. The Ducks defeated the Wildcats 68-66 on Jan. 15.
Tom Brady says he’s still evaluating his future plans — Tom Brady says he’s still evaluating his future and the seven-time Super Bowl champion isn’t ready to make a decision about retirement. Speaking on his SiriusXM podcast Monday, Brady said: “I think when the time is right, I’ll be ready to make a decision, one way or the other.” The 44-year-old quarterback has already stated a desire to spend more time with his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, and three children. He’s under contract for 2022 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and is coming off one of the best seasons in his 22-year career.
U.S. has little margin for error for World Cup qualifying — The U.S. has little margin for a stumble at home in World Cup qualifying. With a victory over Honduras on Wednesday night in brutal cold at St. Paul, Minnesota, the Americans could be in position to clinch a return to soccer’s showcase if they beat Panama on March 27 at Orlando, Florida. A defeat or draw in either home game would put the U.S. in danger of missing its second straight World Cup. Canada leads North and Central America and the Caribbean with 22 points and the U.S is second with 18, ahead of Mexico on goal difference. Panama is fourth with 17, followed by Costa Rica (13), El Salvador (nine), Jamaica (seven) and Honduras (three). The top three nations qualify for this year’s tournament in Qatar, and fourth place advances to a playoff against the Oceania champion, likely New Zealand.
