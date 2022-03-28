FOOTBALL
Ex-UO star Thomas seeks NFL return, to workout at Pro Day — Former Oregon Ducks star wide receiver and kick return specialist De’Anthony Thomas is seeking a return to the NFL. He’ll be using the school’s upcoming Pro Day on Friday to showcase his talents to teams and prove he still has what it takes to play in the league. Thomas, who is now signed with BC Lions in the CFL, hasn’t played in the NFL since the 2019-2020 campaign when he was a member of the Baltimore Ravens. He opted out of the 2020-21 season because of COVID-19. A fourth-round pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, Thomas, 29, has recorded six total seasons in the NFL, the majority coming with Kansas City. Kansas City primarily used the speedster Thomas as a kick returner before cutting him in October of 2019. He signed with the Ravens for the remainder of that season. Thomas became a free agent when the Ravens cut him on Jan. 31. Whichever team signs Thomas at this stage in his career will likely utilize his unique skillset as a returner.
BASKETBALL
Trail Blazers’ Simons, Nurkic out for rest of season — The Portland Trail Blazers announced Monday that Anfernee Simons and Jusuf Nurkic will miss the remainder of the 2021-22 season because of injuries. Guard Eric Bledsoe, acquired in a trade last month, also was ruled out for the rest of the season. He has not appeared in a game for the Blazers because of tendinopathy in his left Achilles tendon. Nurkic, according to the Blazers, has shown improvement during his rehabilitation for plantar fasciitis in his left foot, which knocked him out of the lineup after the All-Star break. He will finish the season averaging 15.0 points and a career-high 11.1 rebounds in 56 games. Simons has missed the last 11 Blazers games with patellar tendinopathy in his left knee. According to the team, Simons is responding well to treatment, but will miss the remainder of the season. He’s averaging 17.3 points and 3.9 assists per game.
TENNIS
Osaka makes Miami quarterfinals, says she's more grateful — Making the quarterfinals at a tournament used to be no big deal for Naomi Osaka. It was only a shock if it didn’t happen. Things are a bit different now. The former world No. 1 has made it through to the quarterfinals at the Miami Open — just the second time she has managed to advance that deep in any tournament over the last year. Osaka beat Alison Riske of the U.S. 6-3, 6-4 on Monday, moving into a round-of-eight matchup with Danielle Collins. Osaka’s only other quarterfinal appearance in the last year was at an Australian Open warmup tournament in Melbourne in January. Before that, her most recent quarterfinals trip was at Miami a year ago. Wins these days just mean more, after ongoing struggles and time away from the game to deal with her mental health. Her ranking in the world has dipped to No. 77 — it could get somewhere around No. 30 if she wins the Miami title.
—Bulletin wire reports
