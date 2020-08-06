Soccer
MLS to resume regular season in home markets after tourney — MLS will resume the regular season in home markets and, in some cases, welcome fans into stadiums, Commissioner Don Garber said Wednesday night. In a taped interview on Fox Sports, Garber confirmed what people behind the scenes have been saying for several weeks: that the first-flight men’s soccer circuit will resume in-market matches after the MLS is Back Tournament finishes in the Orlando area. “We will get back to our markets,” Garber said. “We’ll be announcing our schedule soon. We are going to be able to play with fans where we can and not play with fans in most of our markets.” Local health guidelines would dictate which stadiums could open to small numbers of spectators. The second-division USL Championship and third-tier League One have been using the same approach for a few weeks. Major League Baseball is playing in home markets but without fans. The NBA, NHL and WNBA are playing exclusively in bubbles. FC Dallas and SC Nashville, multiple people close to the planning said, would get the MLS plan started by playing twice in Frisco, Texas, late next week. The first full weekend would be Aug. 21-23, those sources said. The three Canadian teams would initially play among themselves in Canada because of travel issues and government restrictions. MLS is expected to provide further information in the coming days, then, barring complications, announce the schedule shortly thereafter. The league is aiming to schedule additional stages of the regular season in blocks of six through the fall for a total of 18 matches per team, then organized the playoffs in November and December. MLS was two weeks into the regular season in March when the novel coronavirus pandemic forced a shutdown. The league returned last month in a closed environment at Disney World, with 24 teams staying at the same resort and delegations undergoing regular testing. After a troubling start — Dallas and Nashville were expelled after scores of positive covid-19 tests — there have been no confirmed cases in more than three weeks. “We learned a lot in the bubble,” Garber said.
