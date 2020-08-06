Portland Timbers midfielder Sebastian Blanco, top, celebrates his goal with Diego Valeri against the Philadelphia Union during the second half of Wednesday night’s MLS match in Kissimmee, Florida. Blanco’s goal proved to be the game winner as the Timbers defeated the Union 2-1 to advance to Tuesday’s final. MLS commissioner Don Garber announced during the game that the league will resume its regular season in teams' home markets after the tournament ends on Tuesday.