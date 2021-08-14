Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Trevor Bauer delivers in a game against the Atlanta Braves in Atlanta in June. Bauer, who is already on paid leave after being accused of a sexual assault, has been accused again, this time by a woman in Ohio.
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Trevor Bauer delivers in a game against the Atlanta Braves in Atlanta in June. Bauer, who is already on paid leave after being accused of a sexual assault, has been accused again, this time by a woman in Ohio.
Brynn Anderson/AP file
Will Power, of Australia, pulls into victory circle after winning the IndyCar race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Saturday.
Dodgers' Trevor Bauer accused by Ohio woman — An Ohio woman sought a protective order against Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer last year after accusing him of punching and choking her without consent while they were having sex, according to a report by The Washington Post. The allegations of sexual misconduct detailed in the story Saturday are similar to recent allegations by a California woman against Bauer, who is on paid administrative leave by Major League Baseball. He also allegedly sent her a threatening text message from a phone number known to be registered to Bauer, prompting the woman to seek the protective order in June 2020. Bauer tweeted a statement Saturday disputing the Post’s report, calling it a “false narrative.”
MOTOR SPORTS
Power bounces back with IndyCar victory on Indianapolis road course — Will Power spent this week seeking redemption. He found it in a familiar spot — on Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s road course. Just six days after enduring one of the most frustrating races of his career, Power took an early lead, pulled away from the field and held on for his first IndyCar win of the season Saturday, beating Romain Grosjean to the yard of bricks by 1.1142 seconds. “Big relief, big relief, especially for my guys on the team,” Power said. It was a milestone trip to victory lane, too. His 40th career win broke a tie with Al Unser for fifth on the series’ all-time list, and Power tied Kyle Busch’s speedway record with his sixth win at the Brickyard. Power has won five times on the road course and also was the 2018 Indianapolis 500 winner. Colton Herta was third.
Cindric claims Xfinity Series-leading 6th win — Austin Cindric took the lead early in the third stage at Indianapolis and held on Saturday for his NASCAR Xfinity Series-leading sixth victory of the season. He beat pole-winner A.J. Allmendinger by 2.108 seconds. Justin Haley was third. It's Cindric's first victory at the Brickyard — and the second straight in 3½ hours for Team Penske after Will Power's IndyCar victory.
— Bulletin wire reports
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.