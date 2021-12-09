UO’s coaching search in full swing — Oregon has interviewed BYU’s Kalani Sitake, has requested permission to interview Cal’s Justin Wilcox and UCLA’s Chip Kelly and is speaking to at least two other candidates for its head coaching position, according to a source with knowledge of UO’s coaching search. Sitake, 46, is 48-28 over six seasons at BYU. During a TV appearance earlier this week, BYU athletic director Tom Holmoe said the school is in negotiations with Sitake, who signed a contract extension through the 2025 season this past August. Wilcox, 45, just went 5-7 in his fifth season at Cal. He is a UO alum and native of Cottage Grove. Kelly was the head coach at Oregon from 2009-2012.
Ducks OC Moorhead to stay for bowl game — Current UO offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead, who was hired to be the next head coach at Akron, said Thursday that he will serve in the position for the Ducks in the Alamo Bowl against Oklahoma Dec. 29 in San Antonio, Texas. “I will be coaching Oregon in the bowl game because I think that’s the right thing to do, to finish that season off the right way with the kids who have done an unbelievable job for us throughout the season,” Moorhead said during his introductory press conference in Akron on Thursday. Receivers coach Bryan McClendon was named interim head coach for Oregon. Though it’s not confirmed, there is an expectation that defensive coordinator Tim DeRuyter, who is taking the same position at Texas Tech, and safeties coach Marcel Yates, who is expected to join him, will coach in the Alamo Bowl along with the rest of the staff.
BASKETBALL
COVID protocols force OSU men to cancel game — Due to COVID protocols, Oregon State men’s basketball is postponing its 4 p.m. Saturday game against Sacramento State in Gill Coliseum in Corvallis. Oregon State has several players sidelined for COVID testing and contact tracing, in addition to others who are sick or nursing injuries. The Beavers don’t have enough players to field a team for Saturday’s game. The game is rescheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 28, at 2:30 p.m. It is the first game this season OSU has had to postpone due to COVID. The Beavers (1-8, 0-2 Pac-12) are scheduled to play their next game Tuesday against UC Davis at 7 p.m. in Corvallis.
