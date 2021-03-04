BASKETBALL
Blazers’ McCollum cleared for contact practices — The Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday updated the status of injured stars, center Jusuf Nurkic and guard C.J. McCollum. No timetable was given for their return but McCollum has been cleared for contact practices, according to the release. According to the team, Nurkic’s broken right wrist has been evaluated and he is progressing. He will be reevaluated again next week, according to the release. Nurkic broke his wrist Jan. 14 against Indiana. Originally, Nurkic was expected to be sidelined for about eight weeks. The injury occurred seven weeks ago. Nurkic averaged 9.8 points and 7.7 rebounds in 12 games before suffering the injury. McCollum’s broken left foot also continues to progress, according to the team. The guard averaged 26.7 points before his injury, which occurred Jan. 16 against Atlanta. The Blazers (20-14) played their final game of the first half of the season Thursday night at home against Sacramento (14-21) then won’t be in action again until after the All-Star break on March 11 at home against Phoenix (23-11). It appears likely McCollum should return to the lineup soon after the start of the second half of the season if not against the Suns.
FOOTBALL
Seahawks TE Olsen, former teammate Davis to retire as Panthers — Linebacker Thomas Davis and tight end Greg Olsen are signing one-day contracts to retire as members of the Carolina Panthers. Davis spent 14 seasons with the Panthers before finishing his career with Washington last year. Davis is the team’s franchise leaders in tackles with 1,258 and played more games than any defensive player in team history. He also had 28 sacks and 24 takeaways. Olsen spent nine of his 14 NFL seasons with the Panthers. He had 524 catches for 6,463 and 39 touchdowns during his time in Carolina, including three straight 1,000-yard seasons. Olsen finished his playing career last season with the Seattle Seahawks. The former team captains helped the Panthers win three straight NFC South titles and reach the Super Bowl in 2015..
