Cameron Smith, of Australia, watches his shot off the third tee in the second round at the Northern Trust tournament Friday at Liberty National Golf Course in Jersey City, New Jersey. On Saturday, Smith set the course record with a bogey-free 11-under 60 to finish tied with Jon Rahm atop the leaderboard at 16 under. Sunday's final round was postponed to Monday due to anticipated strong winds and rain due to Hurricane Henri.
Sweden's Anna Nordqvist plays out of a bunker on the 14th green during the third round of the Women's British Open in Carnoustie, Scotland, on Saturday. Nordqvist has a share of the lead after a 65 heading into Sunday's final round.
Nelly Korda plays her shot on the 16th hole during the third round of the Women's British Open in Carnoustie, Scotland, on Saturday. Korda (70) is in a large group just three shots back of leaders Anna Nordqvist and Nanna Koerstz Madsen.
Denmark's Nanna Koerstz Madsen plays a driver off the fifth tee during the third round of the Women's British Open in Carnoustie, Scotland, on Saturday. Koerstz Madsen fired a 68 and is tied for the lead heading into Sunday's final round.
Jon Rahm reacts after missing a birdie putt on the 12th green in the third round at the Northern Trust tournament Saturday at Liberty National Golf Course in Jersey City, New Jersey. Rahm is tied for the 54-hole lead after a third-round 67.
Tony Finau watches his shot from the 13th tee in the third round at the Northern Trust tournament Saturday at Liberty National Golf Course in Jersey City, New Jersey. Finau is two shots back after a 68.
Justin Thomas lines up a putt before sinking a birdie on the 10th green in the third round at the Northern Trust tournament Saturday at Liberty National Golf Course in Jersey City, New Jersey. Thomas had a 67, which put him two shots back after the third round.
Cameron Smith breaks course record at Northern Trust as hurricane will postpone final round — Cameron Smith missed out on his chance at a 59 and figured he at least would keep close to the lead Saturday in The Northern Trust. Thanks to a few surprising blunders by Jon Rahm, they wound up in a tie. And now they get a day off because of Hurricane Henri. Smith missed a 12-foot birdie putt on the final hole and had to settle for an 11-under 60 to set the course record at Liberty National. Rahm finally got going with a string of birdies, only to twice hit into the water that briefly cost him the lead and certainly slowed his momentum. The U.S. Open champion scratched out a 67. They were at 16-under 197, one shot ahead of Erik van Rooyen of South Africa. He made 10 birdies for a 62, one of four rounds at 62 or lower. Justin Thomas (67) and Tony Finau (68) were three shots behind. Shane Lowry and Corey Conners each shot 62 and remained in the mix.
Large group in contention at Women’s British Open in Scotland — Anna Nordqvist and Nanna Koerstz Madsen share the lead heading into the final round of the Women’s British Open. A bunched-up chasing pack, containing Nelly Korda and Lexi Thompson (at 7 under after a 70), promises to make it a Sunday to remember at Carnoustie. In the toughest conditions of the week on the storied Scottish links,the 34-year-old Nordqvist — a two-time major champion from Sweden — shot her lowest round in one of women’s golf’s five elite events with a bogey-free 7-under 65 on Saturday. Koerstz Madsen, a 26-year-old Dane with just one top-10 finish in a major, joined Nordqvist at 9 under overall by rolling in a 15-foot eagle putt at No. 12 and parring her way home down Carnoustie’s tough closing stretch to shoot 68. They were a stroke ahead of Lizette Salas, whose up-and-down at the last completed a round of 70 that didn’t include a bogey from the fifth hole. Despite having a share of the lead at times on Saturday, Yealimi Noh finished with a 71 that put her at 6 under overall, leaving her tied for eighth place with a star-studded group containing Korda (70), the recently crowned Olympic champion and new superstar of women’s golf, and two players who have won the Women’s Open in the last five years — 2018 champion Georgia Hall (73) and 2016 winner Ariya Jutanugarn (68). The top 14 were separated by just three shots going into the final round.
