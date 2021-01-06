HOCKEY
U.S. upsets Canada in World Juniors championship Tuesday night — Heavy underdogs against a hockey powerhouse on home ice, Spencer Knight and his United States teammates snatched away gold for the red, white and blue. Knight made 34 saves in yet another shutout and Team USA upset Canada 2-0 on Tuesday night to win the world junior hockey championship. Tournament MVP Trevor Zegras — who was drafted by the Anaheim Ducks ninth overall in 2019 — had a goal and an assist, and Alex Turcotte, who plays for the Los Angeles Kings, also scored as the U.S. won its first gold medal at the event since 2017. The tournament was played with no fans in the stands to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Coming into the game, Canada had outscored its opponents 41-4 and never trailed. The dominant Canadians were aiming to repeat as gold-medal winners, but had to settle for second place in their own country.
FOOTBALL
Seahawks’ Adams says he expects to play Saturday despite injury — Jamal Adams said Wednesday there’s no question he’ll play in his first career playoff game Saturday despite a shoulder injury. Adams was emphatic he would be on the field for the Seahawks’ NFC playoff opener against the Los Angeles Rams after leaving Seattle’s Week 17 win over San Francisco in the second half with a shoulder injury. Adams appeared angry and dejected on the sideline after being examined by Seattle’s medical staff Sunday. By Wednesday, he was jovial and excited to play. “Look, as long as these legs are moving man, as long as my faith is with the man upstairs, which is very strong, I’m gonna be out there,” Adams said. Adams missed four games earlier in the season because of a groin injury. He said he played with one arm during the first meeting with the Rams in November after injuring his right shoulder early in the game. This time it’s his left shoulder. Adams led Seattle with 9½ sacks in the regular season, the most by a defensive back since sacks became an official stat in 1982. He is the first defensive back to lead his team in sacks since 2011.
Dolphins OC Gailey steps down — Miami Dolphins offensive coordinator Chan Gailey has resigned from his role after one season with the team on Wednesday. Gailey, who turned 69 on Tuesday, came out of a three-year retirement to reunite with veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, coach rookie starter Tua Tagovailoa and lead the Dolphins offense under head coach Brian Flores. Now, Flores will need to find a new offensive coordinator for the third straight offseason. Dolphins tight ends coach George Godsey, who took on a greater role working alongside Tagovailoa on the bench between series, may be the best in-house candidate. Godsey served as Houston Texans quarterbacks coach in 2014 before being offensive coordinator in 2015-16. He also was the Detroit Lions quarterbacks coach in 2018.
