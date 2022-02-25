BASEBALL

Beavers win 6th straight to start season — For 6½ innings Friday afternoon, the Oregon State baseball team found itself in the middle of something oddly unfamiliar in Surprise, Arizona. A close game. But it didn’t last long. The Beavers broke open a competitive matchup with a flurry of late-inning runs to beat Xavier 9-0, polishing off yet another resounding win in the Sanderson Ford College Baseball Classic. Left-hander Cooper Hjerpe (2-0) was dominant over six innings and the Beavers’ bullpen allowed just one hit over three innings as No. 14 Oregon State (6-0) pushed it season-opening winning streak to six games. Kyle Dernedde went 2 for 4 including a two-run homer in the Beavers’ four-run 8th inning. Oregon State will try to sweep the Musketeers Saturday. The team plays its home opener Tuesday against Seattle.

GOLF

Berger takes over lead at Honda Classic — Daniel Berger no longer needs to answer questions about how his back is feeling. The scorecard is telling the story. Berger — playing what amounts to a home tournament for him, with his residence a 15-minute drive away in Jupiter — had a three-shot lead through two rounds of the Honda Classic, after a second consecutive round of 5-under 65 on Friday. “You get your mom’s cooking, you get to sleep in your own bed,” Berger said. “It’s pretty comfortable.” First-round leader Kurt Kitayama eagled the par-5 18th as darkness was closing in, finishing a round of 69 and ending the day tied for second at 7 under with Chris Kirk (68). Mark Hubbard (64) was another shot back at 6 under, as was Adam Svensson — who hit all 18 greens on his way to a 65.

