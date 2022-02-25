Daniel Berger watches his shot from the 16th tee during the second round of the Honda Classic Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. Berger fired a second straight 5-under 65 to take the lead, with just one golfer yet to complete his round due to darkness.
Kurt Kitayama hits his second shot on the first hole during the second round of the Honda Classic Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. Kitayama, who led after the first round, had a 1-under 69 and was tied for second with just one player yet to finish his round due to darkness.
Lynne Sladky/AP
Lynne Sladky/AP
Mark Hubbard hits his second shot from the sixth hole during the second round of the Honda Classic Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.
Beavers win 6th straight to start season — For 6½ innings Friday afternoon, the Oregon State baseball team found itself in the middle of something oddly unfamiliar in Surprise, Arizona. A close game. But it didn’t last long. The Beavers broke open a competitive matchup with a flurry of late-inning runs to beat Xavier 9-0, polishing off yet another resounding win in the Sanderson Ford College Baseball Classic. Left-hander Cooper Hjerpe (2-0) was dominant over six innings and the Beavers’ bullpen allowed just one hit over three innings as No. 14 Oregon State (6-0) pushed it season-opening winning streak to six games. Kyle Dernedde went 2 for 4 including a two-run homer in the Beavers’ four-run 8th inning. Oregon State will try to sweep the Musketeers Saturday. The team plays its home opener Tuesday against Seattle.
GOLF
Berger takes over lead at Honda Classic — Daniel Berger no longer needs to answer questions about how his back is feeling. The scorecard is telling the story. Berger — playing what amounts to a home tournament for him, with his residence a 15-minute drive away in Jupiter — had a three-shot lead through two rounds of the Honda Classic, after a second consecutive round of 5-under 65 on Friday. “You get your mom’s cooking, you get to sleep in your own bed,” Berger said. “It’s pretty comfortable.” First-round leader Kurt Kitayama eagled the par-5 18th as darkness was closing in, finishing a round of 69 and ending the day tied for second at 7 under with Chris Kirk (68). Mark Hubbard (64) was another shot back at 6 under, as was Adam Svensson — who hit all 18 greens on his way to a 65.
