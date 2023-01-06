TENNIS
No. 1 Alcaraz pulls out ahead of Aussie Open
Top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz pulled out of the Australian Open on Friday because of an injured right leg.
The 19-year-old from Spain wrote on social media that he got hurt “through a chance, unnatural movement in training.”
The year's first Grand Slam tournament begins Jan. 16 at Melbourne Park. The draw is next Thursday.
Alcaraz won the U.S. Open last September and moved atop the ATP rankings. That allowed him to become the youngest man to finish a season at No. 1 since the computerized men's tennis rankings began a half-century ago.
His rise from No. 32 at the end of 2021 also marked the largest single-season jump to No. 1.
This is his second significant setback in recent months, though. Alcaraz cut short last season in November after tearing an abdominal muscle while competing at the Paris Masters. That forced him to withdraw from the ATP Finals and Davis Cup Finals.
SOCCER
Thorns to name assistant Norris head coach
The Portland Thorns will name assistant coach Mike Norris as the club’s new head coach on Monday, a source with knowledge of the hire confirmed to The Oregonian on Friday.
Norris — originally from Newcastle, England — worked with youth teams at the national and club levels in Canada from 2014 to 2019 before joining the Thorns as an assistant coach prior to the 2022 season. He served as an assistant, goalkeeping and interim head coach with the Canada women’s Under-17 and Under-20 national teams over a span of six years, and was the head goalkeeping coach for the Vancouver Whitecaps Under-14 and Under-15 boys residency teams for two of those years.
He also provided assistance to the Canada senior women’s national team during their gold medal run at the 2020 Olympic games in Tokyo, working with goalkeepers and providing strategic insight for set pieces and penalty kicks. Thorns players Christine Sinclair and Janine Beckie were on that 2020 gold medal team, and Thorns GM Karina LeBlanc knows Norris from the Canada soccer scene as well.
Norris most recently served as an assistant under former Thorns coach Rhian Wilkinson, who resigned in December after leading the team to a NWSL championship in her first season at the helm. Wilkinson stepped down after an NWSL investigation cleared her of wrongdoing when she exchanged texts with Thorns defender Emily Menges wherein the two expressed mutual romantic interest.
A virtual press conference introducing Norris as the next Thorns coach, flanked by LeBlanc, is scheduled for noon PT on Monday.
— Bulletin wire reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.