OSU’s Melton named Pac-12 Player of Year — Oregon State outfielder Jacob Melton has been named the Pac-12 Conference’s Player of the Year, as voted upon by the league’s coaches and announced on Tuesday. Melton is the sixth Beaver to be named the conference’s Player of the Year since the then-Pac-10 combined divisions in 1999. He joins Jacoby Ellsbury (2005), Cole Gillespie (2006), Michael Conforto (2013 and 2014), Nick Madrigal (2017) and Adley Rutschman (2019). Melton, a Medford native, led the Pac-12 with 71 RBI. He was first with a .702 slugging percentage, tied for second with 19 stolen bases, tied for third with 20 doubles, tied for fourth with 57 runs, tied for fifth with 15 home runs and seventh with 75 hits.
Search continues for Texas woman accused in cyclist’s death — The search continued Tuesday for a woman suspected in the fatal shooting of professional cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson at an Austin home. Wilson, 25, was found dead May 11, and Austin police issued a murder warrant for Kaitlin Marie Armstrong, 34, last week. Wilson, a competitive gravel and mountain bike racer and Vermont native, had been in Austin for a cycling event. According to an affidavit, Wilson had previously dated Armstrong’s boyfriend, cyclist Colin Strickland, who has cooperated with investigators and is not a suspect. According to the affidavit, Armstrong’s SUV was seen on surveillance video outside the home where Wilson was found shot to death.
