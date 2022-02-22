Oregon scores program-record 12 runs in 8th to beat San Diego — Oregon’s offense erupted for its first win of the young baseball season, capping a weekend series loss at San Diego with a 21-11 victory in eight innings Monday. Drew Cowley (3 for 4, four RBIs), Jacob Walsh, Josh Kasevich (4 for 5) and Josiah Cromwick (five RBIs) all homered for the Ducks, who scored a program-record 12 runs in the eighth inning of a game called due to curfew to allow UO to fly back to Eugene. Oregon (1-3) sent 16 batters to the plate in the eighth and they produced 10 hits, two walks and a sacrifice fly in the frame.
Ducks move into top 10 of coaches poll — The Oregon Ducks softball team moved into the top 10 of one of the two major polls following three wins in four games on its trip to Texas. The Ducks (8-1) are No. 9 with 470 points in the NFCA poll and No. 11 with 354 points in the USA Softball poll after beating Texas State and taking two of three against Baylor. That’s up from No. 12 with 379 points and No. 13 with 327 points, respectively, last week. Oregon heads to Cathedral City, California, to play five games at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic beginning with Northwestern and Missouri on Friday.
Sue Bird says ‘all signs’ point to ’22 being her last season — Sue Bird says all signs are pointing toward the 2022 season being her last in the WNBA with the Seattle Storm, but she does not want the upcoming season to be a farewell tour. Bird, a four-time WNBA champion, 12-time All-Star and the oldest player in the league at 41, previously announced she would return for one more season. She waited until Seattle finished its offseason maneuvers — including bringing back Jewell Loyd and Breanna Stewart — before signing her deal with the Storm last week. Bird, the league’s all-time leader in assists, said last season was the first time she played with the idea of possibly retiring in her mind.
