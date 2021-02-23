SKIING
Tahoe ski resort faces lawsuits after avalanche killed skier — The widow and a friend of a skier killed in an avalanche at a Lake Tahoe ski resort last year have filed separate lawsuits accusing the resort of negligently rushing to open the slopes in unsafe conditions for a holiday weekend that’s typically one of the season’s busiest. Cole Comstock, 34, of Blairsden, California, was killed and his close friend, Kaley Bloom, was seriously injured when they were swept up in the avalanche on an Alpine Meadows ski run on Jan. 17, 2020 — the Friday before Martin Luther King Jr. Day. No one else was seriously hurt. Bloom and Cole’s widow, Caitlin Raymond, recently filed the lawsuits in Placer County Superior Court. They seek unspecified damages from Alpine Meadows on accusations of negligence, gross negligence and breach of contract. Raymond’s lawsuit also alleged the resort was to blame for her late husband’s death. The resort had closed the day before Comstock and Bloom went skiing, after several days of heavy snow .
PREP SPORTS
Justice Department withdraws from transgender athlete case — The U.S. Justice Department has removed its support for a federal lawsuit in Connecticut that seeks to reverse a state policy allowing the participation of transgender athletes in girl’s high school sports. The lawsuit was filed a year ago by several cisgender runners who argue they have been deprived of wins, state titles and athletic opportunities by being forced to compete against two transgender sprinters. The Justice Department’s move comes just days before a Friday hearing on a motion to dismiss that lawsuit. Last March, then-Attorney General William Barr signed what is known as a statement of interest in the lawsuit, arguing the policy of the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference, the board that oversees the state’s high school athletic competitions, runs afoul of Title IX, the federal law that allows girls equal educational opportunities, including in athletics. In a filing Tuesday, Connecticut U.S. Attorney John Durham and other department officials withdrew Barr’s statement, saying “The government has reconsidered the matter.”
FOOTBALL
Oregon Ducks officially announce hiring of Marcel Yates — Oregon officially announced the hiring of Marcel Yates as secondary coach and pass game coordinator. Yates, an 18-year college coaching veteran, agreed to terms last Thursday. UO announced his hiring Tuesday as well as offensive line coach Alex Mirabal being named associate head coach of offense and inside linebackers coach Ken Wilson being named co-defensive coordinator. Yates comes to Oregon after a one-year stint at Cal, where he served as safeties coach and worked with defensive coordinator Tim DeRuyter, now at UO. Prior to Cal, Yates was defensive coordinator at Arizona for four years and also had a two-year tenure at Texas A&M and spent 11 seasons at Boise State.
SOFTBALL
Oregon softball moves up in polls after 7-0 start — Oregon softball moved up in the polls after improving to 7-0. The Ducks remain No. 8 with 553 points in the NFCA coaches poll and No. 10 with 327 points in the USA Softball poll after a pair of wins at Fresno State. That’s up from No. 10 with 504 points and No. 11 with 322 points, respectively, last week. Oregon plays top-ranked UCLA twice and Utah in Tempe, Ariz. on Sunday and Monday.
