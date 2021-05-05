BASEBALL
John Means throws 1st career no-hitter; O's shut out M's 6-0 — John Means threw the major leagues’ third no-hitter this season and came within a wild pitch on a third strike of a perfect game, pitching the Baltimore Orioles over the Seattle Mariners 6-0 Wednesday. Means (4-0) struck out 12 and walked none. Seattle’s runner was Sam Haggerty after he struck out swinging on a curveball in the dirt on a 1-2 count with one outs in the third inning that bounced away from catcher Pedro Severino. Haggerty wasn’t on base long, getting thrown out attempting to steal second. Means threw 79 strikes among 113 pitches, including first-pitch strikes to 26 of 27 batters. When Seattle did make contact against the 28-year-old left-hander, it was weak and there were no threats to fall in for a hit. Means became the first individual Orioles pitcher to toss a no-hitter since Jim Palmer in 1969. It was the 10th no-hitter in franchise history — six in Baltimore and four as the St. Louis Browns. Baltimore had a combined no-hitter in 1991 against Oakland, the last for the franchise.
BASKETBALL
Report: Barring a miracle, Stotts is likely out as Trail Blazers head coach after season — The Portland Trail Blazers are expected to move on from head coach Terry Stotts after this season, according to a new report from Shams Charania and Sam Amick of The Athletic. Unless the Blazers pull off a playoff miracle, Portland is expected to opt for a new head coach once the season concludes, per the report. “If Stotts can’t ‘pull a rabbit out of his hat’ with a playoff miracle of sorts, as one source put it, the Blazers are expected to opt for a new coaching voice,” Charania and Amick reported. “And the Damian Lillard timeline, it seems, is playing a big part here.” Lillard, 30, is the Blazers cornerstone piece and his loyalty to Portland has been unmatched. The report suggests a new coach would be needed to make the most of the next few seasons of his career. Lillard has three years left on his current deal with the franchise. If the Blazers move on from Stotts, Charania and Amick report the Blazers are likely to go for a big-name hire to replace him. Los Angeles Lakers assistant Jason Kidd, Atlanta Hawks interim coach and former Blazers coach Nate McMillan, and Los Angeles Clippers assistant Chauncey Billups are among the potential candidates mentioned for replacing Stotts.
—Bulletin wire reports
