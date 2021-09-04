Portland Thorns coach Mark Parsons tries to get his team's attention during a game against NJ/NY Gotham FC in the NWSL Challenge Cup final on May 8 in Portland. The Thorns' game Saturday, Sept. 4, against Washington was postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests among the Spirit's players.
Portland Thorns' match postponed due to positive COVID tests within opponent's team — The Portland Thorns’ match against the Washington Spirit on Saturday night was been postponed because of four positive COVID-19 tests within the Spirit team, the NWSL announced Saturday morning. The Thorns said they will work with the league to reschedule the match later in the season. The Thorns’ next match is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 12, at North Carolina, with kickoff set for noon Pacific (TV on CBS Sports Network). Portland current sits atop the NWSL standings at 10-4-2 (32 points), while the Courage sit tied for second at 8-4-4 (28 points).
MOTOR SPORTS
Gragson gets OT victory at Xfinity Series race at Darlington — Noah Gragson held off Harrison Burton in a two-lap overtime shootout at at Darlington Raceway on Saturday for his first NASCAR Xfinity Series victory of the season. Gragson began his week by extending his deal to drive the series for JR Motorsports in 2022 and capped it with his third career win — and first ever at the track “Too Tough To Tame.” It looked like no one, including Gragson, would be able to outrun Cup Series star Denny Hamlin late in the race. But a caution came out with 10 laps to go and when Hamlin went into pit, there was a tire already over the wall waiting — a no-no in the NASCAR rule book — and he was sent to the back of the line among those on the lead lap. Burton held on for second while Austin Cindric was third. Hamlin finished 12th after leading 43 laps, the most of any driver. Hamlin, however, gave himself a solid preview of the track for Sunday night's Southern 500 and the first NASCAR Cup Series playoff race. Hamlin is seeded seventh in the 16-man playoff field.
— Bulletin wire reports
