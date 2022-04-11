BASEBALL
Beavers complete historic sweep at USC — Fifth-ranked Oregon State scored four runs in the eighth inning Sunday in a 7-3 win over USC at Dedeaux Field in Los Angeles. The victory gives Oregon State its first ever sweep of the Trojans on USC's home turf. The Beavers scored three of their first four runs of the inning with the bases loaded. The first run was scored on a Gavin Logan walk. Then Jake Dukart was hit by a pitch and Kyle Dernedde grounded out to short to the second base side of the bag. Oregon State topped off the inning by scoring on a wild pitch. The win pushes Oregon State (24-7, 10-5 Pac-12 Conference) into a tie for first in the Pac-12 at the halfway point of the conference schedule. The Beavers are tied with Arizona (22-10, 10-5), with UCLA (22-9, 8-4) in third place.
BASKETBALL
Wolves get tough play-in foe with George back for Clips — For all the strides the Minnesota Timberwolves made this season on both ends of the floor, proving themselves as a team on the rise with plenty of untapped potential, their entry into the NBA playoffs has still yet to be secured. Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers present a significant roadblock. The confident team that reached the Western Conference finals last year — and beat the Wolves three times in November when George was healthy — has the seven-time All-Star back in the lineup after a three-month absence with an elbow injury. The Clippers visit the Wolves on Tuesday night in a play-in game for the No. 7 seed and a first-round date with Memphis. The loser must turn around and beat the San Antonio-New Orleans winner to get the No. 8 seed and a matchup with league-leading Phoenix, or else begin their offseason with the rest of the lottery-bound teams. Also Tuesday, the Cleveland Cavaliers will play at the Brookyln Nets in a play-in game. The Nets-Cavaliers winner will be seeded No. 7 and meet either Boston or Milwaukee in the first round. No. 9 Atlanta will play host to No. 10 Charlotte on Wednesday night. The winner of that game will play the Nets-Cavaliers loser on Friday to determine who’ll face No. 1 Miami in an East first-round series.
Duck's Sabally drafted No. 5 overall by the New York Liberty — Nyara Sabally is reuniting with Sabrina Ionescu. Oregon’s leader in scoring and rebounding the past two seasons, Sabally was drafted by the New York Liberty with the No. 5 overall pick in Monday’s WNBA Draft. She averaged 15.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.4 blocks and 1.4 steals, while shooting 52.7% from the field last season. Sabally is the latest former Ducks star to be drafted in the WNBA, joining Ionescu, sister Satou Sabally and Ruthy Hebard, who were all drafted in 2020. As the No. 5 pick, Sabally will earn $69,224 in salary, based on the WNBA’s rookie pay scale, according to HerHoopStats. The main question facing Sabally as she begins her professional career surrounds health — she has suffered a torn right anterior cruciate ligament twice (in 2018 and 2019).
—Bulletin wire reports
