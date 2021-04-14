BASKETBALL
Mack to play one more season for OSU women — Ellie Mack has decided to return to the Oregon State women’s basketball team for one more season. Mack, a grad transfer from Bucknell who started all 20 games this past season for the Beavers, is taking advantage of the NCAA’s decision to allow all students an extra year of eligibility due to the coronavirus pandemic. Mack, a 6-foot-3 forward who can play a number of positions, averaged 6.8 points per game, shooting 40.5% (45 for 111) from the floor. She was 22 for 60 from beyond the 3-point line and pulled down 3.7 rebounds a game this past season. She scored in double figures in five games, including a season-high 15 at Colorado.
Ducks fill assistant coaching vacancy — Dana Altman has filled the vacancy on his staff with a fellow former assistant to Lon Kruger. Chris Crutchfield, who served as head coach at East Central (Ark.) this season after stints as an assistant at Arkansas in 2019-20 and Oklahoma from 2011-19, is joining Altman’s staff at Oregon as associate head coach. “We are thrilled to be able to add a coach of Chris’ caliber to our staff, and are excited to welcome him and his family to the University of Oregon,” Altman said in a statement. Crutchfield led East Central to a 10-9 record this season and recruited Buddy Hield and Trae Young to OU, which went 160-105 and appeared in six NCAA Tournaments during his eight seasons as an assistant coach. “I’m excited and honored to be joining coach Altman’s staff at the University of Oregon,” Crutchfield said in a statement. Crutchfield replaces Tony Stubblefield, who left to become the head coach at DePaul.
