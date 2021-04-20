LOCAL YOUTH SPORTS
Officials needed for lacrosse — The Bend Park and Recreation District has nearly 400 kids playing on 30 teams in the youth lacrosse league this spring. With 15 games being played each week, there is a great need for paid officials. Pay rate is $15 to $23 per game. Games are played at the Big Sky Sports Complex at 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday from April 28 to June 4. Although prior referee experience is not required, all referees must have lacrosse knowledge. Applicants must be 14 years of age, and be able to complete a criminal background screening and a pre-employment drug test. Interested applicants must email Rich Ekman, BPRD sports program coordinator, at rich@bendparksandrec.org and attend a virtual Zoom meeting at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 21.
SOFTBALL
Oregon drops in polls, remains in top 10 after losing series at Washington — Oregon softball dropped in the polls but remains in the top 10 after losing three of four games against then-No. 6 Washington. The Ducks (28-8, 6-6 Pac-12) are No. 6 with 613 points in the NFCA coaches poll and tied for No. 7 with 365 points in the USA Softball poll after losing three games to the Huskies, who moved up to No. 4. That’s down from No. 4 with 686 points and No. 5 with 409 points last week, respectively, for UO. Oregon hosts a four-game series against Stanford (23-11, 4-5 Pac-12) starting Friday at 5 p.m.
