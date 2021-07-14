BASEBALL
Dodgers' Bauer's administrative leave extended — Trevor Bauer’s administrative leave was extended by nearly two weeks through July 27 by Major League Baseball and the players’ association while the sport’s investigators check into allegations of sexual misconduct against the Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher. Bauer was placed on seven days’ paid leave on July 2 under the joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy adopted by MLB and the players’ union in 2015. This first extension had been through July 15. Police in Pasadena, California, and MLB are investigating the allegations made against Bauer by a Southern California woman who says the pitcher choked her to the point where she lost consciousness and punched her during two sexual encounters earlier this year. The woman obtained a protection order against Bauer last month under the Domestic Violence Prevention Act. The pitcher’s agents, Jon Fetterolf and Rachel Luba, have disputed the allegations and Fetterolf has said his client’s interactions with the woman were wholly consensual. A hearing related to the protection order is scheduled for July 23 and Bauer’s lawyers plan to refute the allegations.
BASKETBALL
Wizards' Beal in health and safety protocol, could miss Tokyo Games — A person with knowledge of the situation says U.S. Olympic guard Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards has entered the health and safety protocols related to the coronavirus, which raises the possibility that he might miss the Tokyo Games. Beal will be tested multiple times in the coming days, according to the person who spoke Wednesday to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the player involved for USA Basketball was not revealed publicly. The results of those tests will likely determine if he remains on the roster, the person said. USA Basketball could still replace Beal before heading to Tokyo. The Americans picked their 12-man team last month but noted that it may change if necessary. Players, and their family members, in Las Vegas have been tested daily during their training camp there.
HORSE RACING
New York judge nullifies trainer Bob Baffert's suspension — A New York federal judge on Wednesday nullified the suspension of horse trainer Bob Baffert, finding that the New York Racing Association acted unconstitutionally by failing to let him adequately respond to claims made against him after Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit failed a postrace drug test. In her written ruling, Brooklyn Judge Carol Bagley Amon said a prompt post-suspension hearing where Baffert could refute the claims was required to meet constitutional muster. But she said the racing association “had held no hearing — let alone a prompt one.” Attorney W. Craig Robertson III, who represented Baffert at a Monday hearing before Amon, said the ruling confirms that “following the Kentucky Derby, there was an improper rush to judgment and Mr. Baffert has been treated unfairly.” He called Amon's ruling “one step, in one venue, toward righting those wrongs,” and said he hoped it would lead to cooperation between the parties rather than division. Dave O’Rourke, president of the NYRA, said in a statement the association is reviewing the court’s decision to determine its “legal options and next steps.”
— Bulletin wire reports
