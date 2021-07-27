FOOTBALL
Registration deadline for youth flag football league is Monday — Local youth are invited to participate in the Bend Park and Recreation District’s Youth Flag Football League this fall. The league is open to boys and girls entering first through eighth grade in the upcoming 2021-22 school year and runs from Sept. 7 through Oct. 31. Teams practice twice a week and play games on Sundays. The registration fee is $70 for in-district and $84 for out-of-district residents. Participants can register online at www.bendparksandrec.org. The league also offers opportunities for adults as volunteer coaches. For more information, visit www.bendparksandrec.org or contact Rich Ekman at 541-706-6126 or rich@bendparksandrec.org.
Big 12's Texas, Oklahoma make request to join powerhouse SEC — Texas and Oklahoma made a request Tuesday to join the powerhouse Southeastern Conference, with SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey saying the league would consider it in the “near future.” A day after the Big 12 schools notified the league that they would not be extending an agreement that binds conference members to 2025, the schools publicly stated for the first time they want to join the SEC. Oklahoma and Texas sent a joint letter to Sankey, requesting “invitations for membership to the Southeastern Conference starting on July 1, 2025.” Oklahoma and Texas are bound to the Big 12 and its eight other members through the 2024-25 school year by a grant of media rights that runs concurrent with the conference's billion-dollar television deals with ESPN and Fox.
Rodgers arrives in Green Bay for start of training camp — Aaron Rodgers has made it to Green Bay on the eve of the Packers’ first training-camp workout. Rodgers was seen arriving at Lambeau Field on Tuesday morning, the day after NFL Network and ESPN reported the reigning MVP was closing in on a deal that would keep him with the Packers this season. The Packers later tweeted a photo of Rodgers at Lambeau Field — wearing oversize sunglasses and a novelty T-shirt referencing “The Office.” The Packers open training camp Wednesday. Under terms of the collective bargaining agreement, Rodgers would have been subject to a $50,000 fine for every day he held out during camp. Rodgers didn’t participate in organized team activities this spring — a change from his usual offseason routine — and skipped the Packers’ mandatory minicamp. His future with the Packers had seemed tenuous after ESPN reported in the hours leading up to the draft that he didn’t want to return to Green Bay.
—Bulletin staff and wire reports
