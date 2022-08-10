Washington St Rolovich Football

Former WSU coach files wrongful termination claim — Former Washington State football coach Nick Rolovich has filed a claim against the university seeking $25 million for wrongful termination after he was fired last year for refusing to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The claim was filed on Rolovich’s behalf with the state’s Office of Risk Management on April 27. Such a claim is a prerequisite for filing a lawsuit against a state agency. A person must wait 60 days to sue after a tort claim is filed. Aho said no suit had been filed as of Wednesday. Rolovich’s attorney did not return a telephone message left at his office Wednesday.

— Bulletin wire reports

