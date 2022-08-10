Former WSU coach files wrongful termination claim — Former Washington State football coach Nick Rolovich has filed a claim against the university seeking $25 million for wrongful termination after he was fired last year for refusing to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The claim was filed on Rolovich’s behalf with the state’s Office of Risk Management on April 27. Such a claim is a prerequisite for filing a lawsuit against a state agency. A person must wait 60 days to sue after a tort claim is filed. Aho said no suit had been filed as of Wednesday. Rolovich’s attorney did not return a telephone message left at his office Wednesday.
Watson starting Browns’ preseason opener as suspension looms — Deshaun Watson’s debut for the Browns is tentative and subject to change. The same is true for his first season in Cleveland. Watson is scheduled to start the exhibition opener — his first game action since 2020 — at Jacksonville on Friday while the quarterback waits to see if the NFL succeeds in keeping him off the field for the entire season. The three-time Pro Bowler is facing a potential year-long suspension and fine from the league for alleged sexual misconduct against two dozen women while he played for the Houston Texans. Last week, an independent arbitrator suspended Watson for six games, but the league wasn’t satisfied with the decision.
