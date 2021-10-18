FOOTBALL
UO offensive coordinator cleared to travel to UCLA — Oregon offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead will travel and coach Saturday at UCLA, three weeks after what he described as “emergency major surgery.” Moorhead, 47, had surgery in the Bay Area on Oct. 2 and missed Oregon’s loss at Stanford. He returned to Eugene the following week to recover and worked remotely to prepare the Ducks to play against Cal last week. Moorhead said he had a follow-up appointment Monday morning and was cleared to travel for this week and to return to the office Monday afternoon for the first time since Oct. 1. He called the offensive plays in Oregon’s 24-17 comeback over Cal from the press box, a first for Moorhead since the 2011 Fiesta Bowl when he was the offensive coordinator at UConn.
Ducks expect Forsyth, Funa, James, Benson to play — Oregon expects to have two starters back on the line of scrimmage, another starter to return after leaving last week’s game with an injury and a backup running back to be in the rotation this week. Center Alex Forysth, strong-side linebacker Mase Funa, boundary cornerback DJ James and running back Trey Benson are all expected to play for the No. 10 Ducks against UCLA on Saturday (12:30 p.m., ABC). Forsyth missed the past two games due to back spasms. Ryan Walk started in his place and was Oregon’s highest-graded offensive lineman by Pro Football Focus in the 24-17 win over Cal. Steven Jones started at right guard last week with Walk at center. Funa, who has nine tackles with one for loss and a fumble recovery, missed the Cal game due to an unspecified injury. James had two tackles last week and left the game midway through the third quarter. Benson, a second-year freshman, didn’t play against Cal.
BASKETBALL
Silver says he hopes Irving gets vaccinated — Adam Silver, the basketball fan, would prefer to see Kyrie Irving on the court again with the Brooklyn Nets as soon as possible. Adam Silver, the NBA commissioner, would prefer to see Irving vaccinated. Silver said Monday he hopes Irving — one of the few players in the league who has not yet chosen to be vaccinated — changes his mind before long and clears a path to get back on the floor with the Nets. Irving cannot play for the Nets in large part because of rules unique to New York and San Francisco requiring vaccinations as a prerequisite for working. The Nets said last week that Irving would not be involved in team activities “until he is eligible to be a full participant.”
HOCKEY
NHL suspends Evander Kane for COVID violations — The NHL has suspended San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane for 21 games for submitting a fake COVID-19 vaccination card. The league on Monday announced the suspension without pay and said Kane will not be eligible to play until Nov. 30 at New Jersey. Kane will forfeit about $1.68 million of his $7 million salary for this season with the money going to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund. The league also announced that a concurrent investigation into allegations of sexual and physical abuse made against Kane by his estranged wife, Anna, could not be substantiated. The Sharks have not said what Kane’s status will be after the investigations. Kane had not been around the team since the start of training camp while these investigations were ongoing in an agreement between him and the team.
