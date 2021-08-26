Rory McIlroy tees off on the 13th hole during the first round of the BMW Championship Thursday at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, Maryland. McIlroy hit his stride and was tied with Jon Rahm and Sam Burns for the early lead after an 8-under 64.
Jon Rahm, left, gestures as his tee shot from the fifth hole goes left as Cameron Smith, right, approaches the tee box during the first round of the BMW Championship Thursday at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, Maryland. Despite the errant shot Rahm kept bogeys off his card and fired an 8-under 64 to match Rory McIlroy and Sam Burns for the early lead.
Sam Burns watches his tee shot on the fifth hole during the first round of the BMW Championship Thursday at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, Maryland. Burns had a bogey-free 8-under 64 to grab a share of the early lead with Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm.
Julio Cortez/AP
Nick Wass/AP
McIlroy, Rahm, Burns atop early BMW Championship leaderboard — Rory McIlroy found his energy level low amid the busy schedule and stifling summer heat. A good night of sleep and posting his lowest start in nearly a year at the BMW Championship on Thursday seemed to do the trick. McIlroy holed an eagle putt from just outside 10 feet on the par-5 16th at Caves Valley on his way to an 8-under 64, giving him a share of the lead with Jon Rahm and Sam Burns. Three days after heaving his 3-wood over the fence on his final hole at Liberty National, McIlroy used his new club — an old 3-wood he found in his garage — to smash a 285-yard shot up the hill and over a bunker that set up his eagle putt to move into a share of the lead. McIlroy hasn’t opened with a score this low since a 64 at the Tour Championship last year, and that’s where he’s trying to return. He is No. 28 in the FedEx Cup, and only the top 30 after the BMW Championship make it to East Lake. “I’m in a position where I need to play well just to play next week. There is an element of free-wheeling,” McIlroy said. As for Rahm, he is rested and relentless as ever. The U.S. Open champion and world No. 1 had five birdies on the front and kept bogeys off his card for a 64. It was the 15th time in his last 17 rounds dating to Sunday at the PGA Championship that he shot in the 60s. Burns had four straight birdies on the back nine and also had a bogey-free round.
