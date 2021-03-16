SOFTBALL
Oregon softball moves up to season-high in polls ahead of Pac-12 play — Oregon softball moved up in the polls ahead of Pac-12 play. The Ducks (16-1) are No. 4 with 691 points in the NFCA coaches poll and and No. 4 with 431 points in the USA Softball poll after beating Sacramento State twice and Oregon State once last weekend. That’s up from No. 5 with 658 points and No. 6 with 386 points, respectively, last week. Oregon opens Pac-12 play with a four-game series against Utah starting Friday.
BASEBALL
Little League World Series eyes possible return — A year after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the Little League World Series to be canceled, organizers are hopeful the late-summer Classic will return this August. “We are planning as if we are going to have a tournament season,” said Steve Keener, the president and CEO of Little League International. A plan that must include figuring out a way to safely bring together players from all over the globe. Little League has established a Pandemic Response Commission dedicated to figuring out how to pull off the two-week spectacle in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
BASKETBALL
Study: NCAA Tourney teams still have racial graduation gap — A diversity report released Tuesday found that a significant graduation gap continues to exist between white and Black basketball players for the teams competing in this year’s NCAA Tournament, particularly on the men’s side. The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport (TIDES) at Central Florida examined the Graduation Success Rate (GSR) for the teams competing in the upcoming NCAA Tournament and found that white male student-athletes graduated at a rate 13.5 percentage points higher than Black male student-athletes. The gap was 6.1% on the women’s side .
OLYMPICS
Tokyo torch relay: Masks, quiet cheering and caution — Organizers plan to exercise extreme caution when the Olympic torch relay starts next week, knowing any stumble could imperil the opening of the Tokyo Games in just over four months. The relay will crisscross Japan for the next four months with 10,000 runners carrying the torch. It’s also a symbolic curtain raiser for the postponed Olympics, and there is no room for error. The relay links all 47 Japanese prefectures and presents a real risk of spreading the virus, particularly with much of the organizational staff coming from Tokyo, where the COVID-19 outbreak has been most severe in Japan.
