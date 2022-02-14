FOOTBALL
OSU’s Hekker, Oregon’s Hollins take home rings with L.A. Rams — Johnny Hekker’s first Super Bowl appearance with the Los Angeles Rams didn’t go as planned. He punted a ridiculous nine times and lost. His second time around was a different story, as it led to him netting the illustrious ring every NFL player desires. Hekker punted a season-high six times for the Rams as Los Angeles scored a late touchdown and made a crucial fourth-down stop to win Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium, 23-20, on Sunday. Hekker, who played collegiately at Oregon State University, netted 261 yards on six punts. Three of them landed inside the 20. Joining Hekker with a Super Bowl ring is former Oregon Ducks linebacker Justin Hollins, who recorded a tackle during the game for the Rams.
Oh baby! Rams’ Jefferson wins Super Bowl, welcomes a son — Van Jefferson won the Super Bowl on Sunday, and it wasn’t even the best part of his weekend. The Rams receiver welcomed a newborn son hours after Los Angeles beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20. Jefferson’s wife, Samaria, attended the Super Bowl, but left on a stretcher during the game after going into labor. Samaria had already told the Rams not to tell her husband if their second child decided to arrive during the game. After the Rams finished off Cincinnati, Jefferson rushed to the hospital to join her, later posting a photo of himself holding his son. Jefferson had four catches for 23 yards in the Rams’ victory over the Bengals to complete his second NFL season. The Florida product started all 21 games for Los Angeles, and he was the Rams’ second-leading receiver by yardage during the regular season with 50 catches for 802 yards and six touchdowns.
GOLF
Argentine golfer Eduardo Romero dies at 67 — Eduardo Romero, the Argentine golfer who won European Tour events over three decades, has died. He was 67. The tour announced Romero’s death on Monday, without giving any more details. Argentina’s national news agency, Telam, cited cancer as the cause of death. Nicknamed “El Gato” (The Cat), Romero was best known in golf for winning eight titles on the tour between 1989 and 2002. His first was at the Trophée Lancôme in France and the last was at the Scottish Open, when he won in a playoff to become at that time the third oldest winner on the tour — just three days before his 48th birthday. Romero won more than 80 tournaments in South America, and represented Argentina in the World Cup and the Alfred Dunhill Cup. He transitioned successfully to the senior circuit, winning major titles at the Tradition in 2006 and the U.S. Senior Open in 2008.
BASKETBALL
Cavs’ center Allen named All-Star replacement for Harden — Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen will replace James Harden at this year’s All-Star Game. Allen, who has been having a strong second season with Cleveland, was chosen to take the place of the injured Harden by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver on Monday. Allen will join teammate Darius Garland for this year’s event in Cleveland, giving the Cavs two All-Stars for the first time since 2018. Harden is dealing with a left hamstring issue that is delaying his debut with the Philadelphia 76ers. Harden, who was chosen by coaches as an All-Star reserve, was traded last week by the Brooklyn Nets in a blockbuster deal for Ben Simmons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.