FOOTBALL
Game time set for Oregon's season opener against Georgia — The Oregon Ducks’ season opener against reigning national champion Georgia will be in a national spotlight. The Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game, scheduled for Sept. 3 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, will kick off at 12:30 p.m. on ABC. It’s Oregon’s first appearance in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game and the first meeting between the teams since 1977. Oregon coach Dan Lanning’s Oregon debut will come against a Bulldogs program he helped guide to last year’s College Football Playoff national championship as defensive coordinator. Oregon’s ticket allotment is already sold out.
GOLF
Tiger Woods says he's all about majors, a Mickelson rebuke — Tiger Woods is all about majors and legacy, a point he drove home Tuesday in a sharp rebuke of Phil Mickelson and his support of a Saudi-funded golf venture that led to Lefty not defending his title at the PGA Championship. Even as Woods resumes a remarkable return from a car crash 15 months ago that nearly led to his right leg being amputated, the PGA Championship cannot escape the absence of Mickelson and speculation about who might sign up for Greg Norman's new Saudi-backed golf series. Woods said he has not tried to reach out to Mickelson since his self-imposed hiatus from golf three months ago, mainly because of their difference of opinion on how golf should be run. “I understand different viewpoints, but I believe in legacies. I believe in major championships. I believe in big events, comparisons to historical figures of the past,” Woods said. “There's plenty of money out here,” he said. “The tour is growing. But it’s just like any other sport — it's like tennis — you have to go out there and earn it."
BASEBALL
O's Harvey suspended 60 games by MLB for drug distribution — Baltimore Orioles pitcher Matt Harvey was suspended for 60 games by Major League Baseball on Tuesday for distributing a prohibited drug of abuse. The former New York Mets star admitted in February during a trial in federal court to using cocaine in New York and California. Harvey, a 33-year-old right-hander, agreed last month to a minor league contract with the Orioles that would have a $1 million salary if he is added to the 40-man roster. He has been working out at Baltimore's extended spring training facility and has not pitched in any games.
SOCCER
Fire's Shaquiri becomes MLS's highest-paid at nearly $8.2M — Chicago Fire midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri is Major League Soccer's highest-paid player, jumping past Los Angeles FC attacker Carlos Vela and breaking Zlatan Ibrahimović's league record. The 30-year-old Swiss international, who joined Chicago this season from Lyon, has a base salary of $7.35 million and total compensation of $8,153,000.
—Bulletin wire reports
