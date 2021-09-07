FOOTBALL
Sam Cunningham, who starred at USC and in NFL, dies at 71 — Sam “Bam” Cunningham, an All-American fullback at Southern California whose performance against Alabama was credited with helping to integrate football in the South and who went on to a record-setting career with the New England Patriots, died Tuesday. He was 71. He died at his home in Inglewood, according to USC, which spoke to his wife, Cine. She said the cause had yet to be determined. Cunningham's younger brother, Randall, starred as a quarterback in the NFL for 16 years. As a sophomore in 1970 under coach John McKay, Cunningham was part of USC's all-Black backfield, along with quarterback Jimmy Jones and running back Clarence Davis, which was the first of its kind in Division I.
Seahawks continue shuffle, place trio on injured reserve — The Seattle Seahawks continued shuffling their roster Tuesday, placing tight end Colby Parkinson, cornerback Tre Brown and cornerback Nigel Warrior on injured reserve. Seattle filled the open roster spots by promoting wide receiver Penny Hart and John Reid from the practice squad and signing free agent cornerback Blessuan Austin. Parkinson and Brown had been ruled out for the opener but the move to place them on injured reserve means they’ll miss at least the first three games. Parkinson has been sidelined by a foot injury, while Brown has been out due to a knee sprain. Warrior did not practice Monday. Austin has started 16 games over his first two seasons in the league with the New York Jets, including 10 last year. Austin had 63 tackles last season but has yet to record an interception. He joins a heavily revamped group of cornerbacks. Seattle will go into the opener against Indianapolis with D.J. Reed and Tre Flowers as starters, with Sidney Jones IV, Austin and Reid as reserves. Reid and Jones were both acquired in trades in the latter stages of training camp.
TENNIS
Canadian teen Fernandez into U.S. Open semis with fans' help — With no players from the United States left to pull for in the U.S. Open, the fans are adopting a neighbor from the North to treat as one of their own: Leylah Fernandez, an unseeded Canadian teenager with an exciting game and enthusiasm to match. A day after turning 19, Fernandez reached her first Grand Slam semifinal — and became the youngest player to get that far in the women’s bracket at Flushing Meadows since Maria Sharapova in 2005 — by adding a 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (5) victory against No. 5 Elina Svitolina on Tuesday to earlier wins over past U.S. Open champions Naomi Osaka and Angelique Kerber. Fernandez has received a loud backing from the spectators, who rose and cheered wildly each time Fernandez raised a fist high above her head or wind-milled both arms after winning a key point in Arthur Ashe Stadium.
BASKETBALL
Gonzaga coach Mark Few cited for DUI in Idaho — Gonzaga basketball coach Mark Few has been cited for driving under the influence. Few was stopped by Coeur d'Alene police around 8 p.m. Monday after he was “called in as driving erratic and speeding," according to a police report. The report stated that Few exhibited “several signs of intoxication” and that he refused to complete field sobriety tests. Few provided breath samples of .119 and .120, which is above the legal limit of .08, the report stated. Gonzaga athletic director Chris Standiford released a statement saying the school is aware of the report regarding Few.
